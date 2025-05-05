Democrat Mayor Puts Internet On Edge During White House Meeting With Trump: WATCH

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser seemed to be a bit awkward during a Monday meeting at the White House.

President Donald Trump, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Bowser and several other powerful individuals met at the White House in front of the press to announce the NFL Draft is coming to D.C. in 2027 on the National Mall.

The news comes on the heels of billions of dollars being invested to rebuild RFK Stadium and return the Commanders to the city.

You can watch the event unfold below, and pay attention to Bowser's body language once Trump starts taking questions from the media. It's nothing short of hilarious.

Internet reacts to Muriel Bowser's White House meeting with Trump.

Yeah, she definitely didn't look comfortable as Trump just started to riff and fire from the hip, which is what he does best.

People on X were definitely quick to notice.

Let's be honest, this is nothing short of hilarious. Trump was talking about Alcatraz and illegal immigration, and she just had to sit there and take it.

I've seen hostage videos with people looking more comfortable than Bowser did with Trump in the Oval Office.

She seemed to be just fine prior to the media lobbing questions at Trump. After that, she was putting up the fight of her life to maintain herself, and I think it's fair to say it was a fight she seemed to lose.

What do you think of her body language and the awkwardness of it? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.