MSNBC Wackos Melt Down Over Trump's AG Pick For The Dumbest Reason Imaginable

Another day, another meltdown from MSNBC over Donald Trump.

Guy, can we space it out just a bit here? I mean, my God. It's been TWO weeks! You have to pace yourselves here. At this rate, you're gonna implode before the inauguration. And then you'll miss Project 25 orientation. And we wouldn't want that!

Let's see … what set off the fire alarm this time around? Spinning the wheel … and it lands on – ANOTHER Trump cabinet pick. Shocker.

This time, it's Matt Gaetz's presumed replacement for Attorney General, Pam Bondi. A Florida lady! God, I love this state. They're all just trying to copy us at this point, which I respect. Don't blame them one bit. We're the best. Thank you, Gov. DeSantis!

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah! MSNBC melting down over Trump's new AG pick because – get this – she's too good at her job.

Seriously:

MSNBC is the gift that just keeps on giving

These people are NUTS. Next time a Lib attacks you for saying the media is against Trump, show them this clip. Right here. They're actively rooting AGAINST a competent AG to run the country. Why? Because Donald J. Trump nominated her.

It's insanity. I truly do not understand. I'm a HARD R Republican, admittedly. The left bugs the hell out of me. That being said, I've always maintained that I root for America at the end of the day. No matter who is is in office, I root for them. Big D Dem, Hard R Republican, doesn't matter. I want America to win at the end of the day.

We're all on the same team, even though it hardly seems that way.

So this mindset from the looney-tunes lefties over at MSNBC is just wild to me. I don't get it. They're angry because … Pam Bondi is good at her job? Do you see how insane that sounds? These people are NUTS, and they should be treated like the nutjobs they are.

This is why you should watch Fox News, folks. I assume you do since you're reading this, but in case you need any further evidence, here you go.

Watch that above clip from the wackos over at MSNBC and make it the last thing you ever watch on that insufferable network.

Now, let's go settle in with Hannity and enjoy a big Friday in November!