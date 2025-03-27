Trump Administration Captures High Value Gang Target, Bada** Photo Released

A top MS-13 gang leader is in the custody of the American government after an early Thursday morning raid.

The FBI announced that the gang leader - whose name is being withheld at the moment - was captured in Woodbridge, Virginia, and the high-value target is a top three MS-13 leader in America, according to Fox News.

Woodbridge is a little more than 30 miles south of Washington, D.C.

FBI captures MS-13 leader.

"They executed a clean, safe operation and the bad guys in custody. And thanks to the FBI, we got one of the worst of the worst of the MS-13 off the streets this morning. Virginia and the country is a lot safer today," Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News following the successful takedown operation.

Bondi also released a photo Thursday morning showing herself and FBI Director Kash Patel flanked by heavily-armed FBI agents decked out in full combat kit.

The FBI team responsible for the operation wasn't named, but judging from the photo, it certainly appears to be members of the highly-elite HRT.

President Donald Trump also took to Truth Social to announce the news and confirm the capture of the MS-13 leader.

The Trump administration has made it clear gangs won't be tolerated. People looking to hurt Americans will be dealt with harshly. MS-13 is arguably the worst gang in the USA. They're absolute animals, and you can't let them run wild if we want to have a safe and civilized society.

Now, one of their leaders is off the streets and in custody. That's a big win for the good guys.