As If Movie Snacks Weren't Obscenely Expensive Enough, Here's An $80 Popcorn Bucket

"No, that's cool; the paper bag is fine..."

I love going to movie theaters, but I hate the borderline extortion that occurs when you order a regular-sized bag of popcorn and a Coke.

Yes, I'm aware that this is how the theater makes its money, but there should be a rule about the snacks not costing more than the ticket.

Anyway, I've complained about this before, but lately, I've been noticing a trend whereby every movie gets a themed popcorn bucket that people can buy as a souvenir.

If memory serves, this started with the Dune II sandworm buckets, which got popular because… well, go ahead and google that one.

So now every movie has them, and it's just a way to get a little more money flowing into theaters. I get it, no problem.

I'm not really sure what you do with them when you take them home, although, full disclosure: I had plans to put an F1 movie crash helmet popcorn bucket on the shelf behind my desk, but, alas, they were sold out.

Anyway, these souvenirs are usually coming in at around $25 or so, so not terrible.

That is, until the new $80, 10-liter Galactus popcorn bucket to go along with the new Fantastic Four: First Steps.

It was unveiled this week at the TCL Chinese Theatre, per Reuters.

And before you ask: no, I don't have any idea what's going on with her hairdo.

That is, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, it is the biggest commercially available popcorn bucket.

Can you put anything else in it?

No! Only Popcorn!

But it's $80, which is insane, but only about $35 more than two sodas, popcorn, and a bag of Peanut M&M's cost the last time I caught a movie.

I wish that was a joke. It isn't.

But if dropping $80 on something that will hold what amounts to about $1.30 worth of popcorn, knock yourself out.