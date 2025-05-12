Mother's Day Mayhem: All Hell Breaks Loose At Dollar Tree When Car Rams Store With A Woman On The Hood

Let's go to Bishopville, South Carolina where the locals are buzzing over a viral Mother's Day Budget Brawl® they'll never forget.

According to the Lee County (SC) Sheriff's Office, "several arrests" have been made in this ugly incident where a car rammed the store while a woman was standing in front of the store.

"During the investigation it was discovered that an ongoing dispute led to a fight in the parking lot involving two adult suspects and three juvenile suspects. Following the fight one of the juvenile suspects struck another juvenile suspect with a vehicle which then crashed into the Dollar Tree store. The vehicle then rolled away from the store and crashed into another occupied vehicle that was parked in the parking lot," the sheriff's office reported, according to WPDE reporter Tonya Brown.

Let's get to the wild footage that was recorded inside the store:

"As a result of the investigation Celvin Hickman (19) of Bishopville, SC was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Malicious Injury to Property. Shamirah Blyther (24) of Bishopville, SC was charged with Disorderly Conduct. Both adult suspects are being held at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center pending a bond hearing," police added.

Two juveniles were also charged in the incident, including one minor who was charged with attempted murder.