Mother With Too Much Passion May Never Know Which Identical Twin She Banged Days Apart Fathered Her Child

It's going to take a breakthrough in science for a mother, with perhaps a tad too much passion in her heart, to find out who the father of her child is.

That's because, during the month that her child was conceived, that passion got the better of her, and she ended up banging two identical twins within four days of one another. Identical twins share almost identical DNA.

That makes a call for Maury Povich to come out of retirement and solve this mystery impossible. So why drag these details out in the public? The name of one of the twins as the father was put on the child's birth certificate.

The woman, who can't be named for legal reasons, according to Newsweek, is in court in the United Kingdom. She and the twin not listed as the father want the birth certificate changed.

A family court refused to remove the other twin's name since a DNA test can't determine which of the identical twins is the father. It was determined that it's "equally likely that each of the brothers" is the child's father.

Court Forced To Make An Unusual Call In Identical Twins Paternity Case

The twin, who isn't named on the birth certificate, wants to be legally recognized as the father, and they've taken their case to the Court of Appeal in London. A panel of judges ruled that it's "not possible" to know for sure.

They'll have to wait until that scientific breakthrough in DNA testing is able to determine which is the father before they can have their "you are the father" moment. We can only hope it's televised.

Until then, the twin listed on the birth certificate will no longer have parental responsibility for the child. Judge Sir Andrew McFarlane said "that their father is one or other of these two identical twins, but it is not possible to say which."

He acknowledged that it may be possible in the future, "but, for now, the 'truth' is binary, and not a single man."

What a mess. If only there was a way to avoid all of this in the first place.