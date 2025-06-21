As of 10:42 Friday night (according to Google, anyway), summer is officially here!

Being a native South Floridian and becoming a homicidal maniac when the temperature drops below 70 degrees, summer has always been my favorite season.

I know that might seem like a controversial take, with plenty of detractors citing things like swamp-ass and crowded malls/theme parks as their reasoning for fall supremacy, but I am here to tell you there are plenty of things to love about summer, even if you aren't a fan of the heat.

Allow me to bless you with some of the most underrated parts of summer, then maybe you will appreciate this wonderful season the way we all should.

It Stays Light Out For Longer

We are starting this list off with what is probably the most universally accepted reason people love summer, but I had to include it anyway.

Unless you live right on top of the equator, the sun is usually going to be out well past 8pm, with some of the more northern states and cities in Canada having sunlight until almost 10.

This means outdoor activities can go on longer and your evening commute isn't being done in pitch black.

There is nothing more depressing than driving to AND from work in complete darkness.

Speaking of driving to work…

Less Traffic During Your Morning Commute

For those of you that aren't fortunate enough to work from home (thank you, OutKick), you may notice your commute gets a little less stressful between June and September.

The kiddos are out of school, meaning there are fewer cars on the road for you to scream obscenities at as you complete your daily death march to that job you hate.

Back when I was commuting to work five days a week, the trip to work during the summer months was like driving on the Autobahn when compared to the other nine months of the year.

Bonus points for the fact that there aren't any school zones active in the summer, which I am sure saved me all of about 20 seconds of driving time.

Summer Blockbusters

Nothing screams summer like that super-anticipated movie that you and your friends all want to go see.

With the sordid state of the film industry coloring our current perceptions, it's easy to forget there was a time when everyone would get excited about the summer blockbusters gracing the silver screen.

Timeless classics like Back To The Future, Jurassic Park, Independence Day, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more all ran in theaters during the summer months.

There is nothing better than taking a break from the outdoor activities in an air-conditioned movie theater, grabbing 3500 calories worth of popcorn and a 128-ounce Coke, and basking in the glow of a Michael Bay explosion-fest.

I'm getting a nostalgic taste in my mouth just thinking about it (probably just the popcorn grease).

Judgement-Free Vacations

Let's face it, PTO days are not created equal.

Taking a couple of random days off in February raises a lot more eyebrows from your supervisor than requesting time off in July does.

You could be taking your kid to a day game at the ballpark, or planning a family vacation to that big lake upstate.

Regardless, it's kind of an unwritten rule that June-August is vacation time, so send in those PTO requests with your head held high, king!

Chances are, your bosses are probably all taking time off during the summer as well, so even if you aren't vacationing, the office should be a lot less stressful.

Sounds like a win-win to me.

Limited-Time Summer Menu Options

We have reached what is, perhaps, the single most important reason you should love summer: limited-time summer menu options.

When the zest for summer has reached a fever pitch, your favorite fast food or casual dining establishment raises things to another level by busting out their signature summer food and drink items.

Chick-Fil-A has the peach milkshake and peach frosted lemonade, Taco Bell has the crispy chicken nuggets, McDonald's is dropping their McCrispy Strips, and so many more.

Let's also not forget some of our fallen comrades, summer menu items of the past that are no longer around to tickle our taste buds.

On rare occasions, food can bring on feelings of nostalgia, and some of these summer snacks will have you yearning for your wonder years faster than you can say "supersize me."

Did I miss anything else great about summer? Let me know some of my biggest omissions by emailing me at austin.perry@outkick.com.