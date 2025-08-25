Let's All Laugh At This Moron Being Charged By A Bison At Yellowstone

The National Park Service advises visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from bison.

Another day, another moron harassing wildlife at Yellowstone National Park.

It seems like every week (if not every day), a new video goes viral of some fool getting too close to wild animals for a selfie, a snack handout or an ill-advised attempt at physical contact. It never ends well for the person — but still, they persist.

Our latest featured touron (that’s tourist + moron, for the uninitiated) comes to us courtesy of ABC News. An Instagram video shows a man walking right up to a roughly 2-ton bison bull and getting dangerously close to its head before the animal charges. The man bolts, and someone off-camera yells, "Get him! You idiot."

The caption reads: "Video captured last month shows a man evade a charging bison after a misguided attempt to feed the animal at Yellowstone National Park. Bison might appear tranquil — but they have injured more people at Yellowstone than any other animal, according to the park service."

There’s a lot going on here. But let’s start with the obvious: no human should ever approach bison in the wild. Period. In fact, the National Park Service advises visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from them at all times.

"Bison will defend their space when threatened," the NPS warns. "They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans."

Secondly, the guy clearly crossed into a restricted area. You can even see a chain stretched across the road.

And finally — not that you should ever feed wild animals in the first place — but what exactly did this guy think he was accomplishing by offering a massive bison a leafy branch? It’s not Baby Jesus. You’re not presenting gold, frankincense and myrrh. This is a fully capable, wild animal living in a 2.2-million-acre national park. Pretty sure it can find its own vegetation, you absolute bozo.

It appears this particular touron managed to escape unscathed — save for maybe some soiled underwear. But let's be clear: if you find yourself in a precarious situation because you decided to harass a massive wild animal with horns… I'm rooting for the animal.

