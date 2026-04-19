Morgan Wallen Trolls Alabama Fans With Clever Move During Concert At Crimson Tide Football Stadium

Country music star Morgan Wallen played a concert in enemy territory over the weekend, but managed to get the last laugh while reminding the thousands of fans in attendance where his allegiances fall.

Wallen, a die-hard Tennessee Volunteers fan, took the stage at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. In a smart move that set the tone immediately, he made his entrance alongside Nick Saban, the king of all things Alabama.

While it may have pained Tennessee fans — and perhaps Wallen himself — to show some love to the Crimson Tide faithful, he was sure to remind them of his love for the Vols with a not-so-subtle move.

As Wallen and his band played his song "TN," the wristbands that fans were given upon their arrival lit up in Tennessee orange. The country star turning Bryant-Denny Stadium into a giant orange light bulb is one of the better troll jobs you'll ever see.

Before his show on Saturday night, there was concern among Tennessee fans that Wallen would wear an Alabama football jersey that the team made for him.

The Crimson Tide shared a photo of Wallen having his own makeshift locker inside the football locker room along with a crimson No. 7 jersey, but the guy who very much bleeds orange and white didn't toss on any Alabama gear during the concert.

Wallen is originally from Sneedville, Tenn., a small town northeast of Knoxville near the border of Kentucky, and has supported the Vols as an East Tennessee native since he was a kid.

Playing a ginormous show at Bryant-Denny Stadium, making an obscene amount of money doing so, and having the pleasure of trolling the thousands of Alabama fans in attendance with some bright orange wristbands had to make for quite the memorable Saturday evening for Wallen.