Morgan Wallen Sets Internet On Fire With Instagram Post, Fans Go Crazy: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen appears to have some new music on the way.

The country music superstar has had an absolutely unreal 2024. Not only did he manage to cut a plea deal after being arrested on multiple felonies in a chair throwing incident, but he also had the biggest country tour of the year.

The man seems like he's on an unstoppable run. He previously sent shockwaves through the industry when he dropped "Lies Lies Lies," and it appears he's ready to do it again.

Morgan Wallen teases new music.

The country music sensation teased a new song on his Instagram, and it looks like he has another hit loaded in the chamber waiting to be fired.

It didn't take long at all for fans to flood the comments section to show their support.

There's no question fans can't get enough of Wallen's new music, and I don't blame them one bit. The man is outrageously talented.

Everything he touches turns to gold. Unlike many country artists who try to do pop-infused garbage, Wallen actually manages to dabble in different parts of the genre with great success.

"Neon Eyes" came out nearly four years ago, and it's still in my regular rotation.

