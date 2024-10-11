Morgan Wallen Captured On Video Sharing Religious Message For Hurricane Victims: WATCH

Morgan Wallen pulled a classy move for victims of Hurricane Helene.

Prior to Hurricane Milton hammering Florida, Helene swept through the southeast and crushed parts of Tennessee and North Carolina.

The devastation and damage was nothing short of incredible, and many people have stepped up to help. Wallen donated $500,000 to help rebuild, and he also had a religious message to share.

Morgan Wallen shares religious message after Hurricane Helene.

A TikTok video shared by @shannnangians825 shows the "Neon Eyes" singer writing Psalms 40:2 on the studs of a home hit in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Check out the awesome moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is a very neat moment to watch, and it's great to see someone who isn't afraid to be open about their faith.

Wallen is a Tennessee native, has deep roots in the state and is stepping up to help people in need after Hurricane Helene hammered the state.

The world could use more of that kind of spirit and attitude.

Props to Wallen for donating a bunch of money and sharing a religious message with Hurricane Helene victims. You love to see it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.