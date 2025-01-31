Morgan Wallen Shocks Fans With New Song, Sets Internet On Fire: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen brought the heat with his latest song.

The popular country music superstar is the biggest name in the genre, and he recently announced an upcoming tour and album.

The tour will be called "I'm the Problem." It's also the name of his upcoming album. He recently teased the title track, and it's now officially out.

Morgan Wallen releases "I'm the Problem" from new album.

The "Neon Eyes" singer dropped "I'm the Problem" for his millions of fans Friday morning, and would you like to know how it is?

It's awesome.

Fire it up below, and hit me with your thoughts on the country music icon's latest song at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Did Morgan Wallen do it again or did Morgan Wallen do it again? There are a lot of talented country singers at the moment.

In fact, there's far too many to name, and several on a talent level are right up there with Wallen. However, what sets Wallen apart is the fact that he can move the needle in no way any other person in the genre can.

Once again, he's putting that on display and his 2025 tour is going to almost certainly sell out every single venue it touches.

I can't wait to see what we get with the rest of the album. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.