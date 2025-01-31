Morgan Wallen Shocks Fans With New Song, Sets Internet On Fire: LISTEN

Published|Updated

Morgan Wallen brought the heat with his latest song.

The popular country music superstar is the biggest name in the genre, and he recently announced an upcoming tour and album.

The tour will be called "I'm the Problem." It's also the name of his upcoming album. He recently teased the title track, and it's now officially out.

Morgan Wallen releases "I'm the Problem" from new album.

The "Neon Eyes" singer dropped "I'm the Problem" for his millions of fans Friday morning, and would you like to know how it is?

It's awesome.

Fire it up below, and hit me with your thoughts on the country music icon's latest song at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Did Morgan Wallen do it again or did Morgan Wallen do it again? There are a lot of talented country singers at the moment.

In fact, there's far too many to name, and several on a talent level are right up there with Wallen. However, what sets Wallen apart is the fact that he can move the needle in no way any other person in the genre can.

Once again, he's putting that on display and his 2025 tour is going to almost certainly sell out every single venue it touches.

Morgan Wallen released his new song "I'm the Problem" for fans Friday morning. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024)

I can't wait to see what we get with the rest of the album. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.