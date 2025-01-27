Morgan Wallen Teases New Song, Fans Go Absolutely Crazy: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen, once again, has captivated the attention of the country music world.

Wallen recently announced his upcoming album "I'm the Problem" and a massive 2025 tour. I might have to break into my working class savings account to snag some tickets because I have no doubt that's going to be awesome.

Nobody in country music is able to move the needle like Wallen, and it's not particularly close at this point in time.

Morgan Wallen teases new song.

Well, he's moved the needle again after releasing a short preview of the new album's title track. I have some great news for you if you're guessing that it sounds awesome.

It absolutely does.

Listen to the short preview of "I'm the Problem" below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hell yes, boys. Hell yeah. This is what I'm talking about. At what point are we simply going to be winning too much this early in 2025?

President Trump is back in the White House, Wisconsin's basketball team is really good, Vice President JD Vance is demolishing the woke media, cartels are now terrorist organizations, the cold weather streak is over and life is just good.

Now, we have Morgan Wallen dropping what is guaranteed to be another banger. Are you not entertained? You should be because his fans are fired up in the comments:

This album better have 36 songs like one thing at a time

Morgan never disappoints. Always dropping bangers….and chairs

LOVE THE INTRO!!!

Need that album

reminds me of spin you around.

The old Morgan is back!!

This album is going to be amazing

This album should have 37 songs

You never cease to put out bangers, I just love your music

WE NEED THIS NOW

Does Morgan Wallen know how to get people fired up or does he know how to get people fired up? The answer is yes, and it's not tough to figure out.

When it comes to dropping hits, there's nobody in the game right now better than the country music sensation.

The song drops this Friday, and there's a 100% chance we'll be posting it. Brace for impact, gentlemen. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.