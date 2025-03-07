Morgan Wallen Stuns Internet With New Song Tease: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen teased some more new music, and it's every bit as great as fans have come to expect.

Wallen is the biggest name in country music, and it's not particularly close. The man is a superstar, and despite some issues (stop throwing chairs, Morgan!), he always delivers when it comes to his music.

That includes a new album and tour this year. The "Neon Eyes" singer is going to print money over the course of 2025, and his fans will eat up every single thing he does.

That's a guarantee, and that now includes another new song.

Morgan Wallen teases new song "I'm A Little Crazy."

The mega-famous country singer hopped on Instagram Thursday to drop a short preview of his new song "I'm A Little Crazy."

"I’m a little crazy but the world’s insane," Wallen captioned the preview he dropped on Instagram. It's only a short preview, but it sounds like it's going to be an awesome track.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Did Morgan Wallen do it again or did Morgan Wallen do it again? That post has more than 347,000 likes as of publication, and the comments are loaded with praise:

I can’t wait to be black out in my garage at 3AM crying to this song

Goodness this is so good

And people say bro isn’t country

king of teasing music

OK MORGY ITS TIME. We want the album

Uh yes please

Lord son…I’m loving all of these new songs

Oh my goodness!!! Can the album come out now?

Oh I can already tellllll imma love this

Can’t wait for album of the summa

I love how the lyrics include Wallen saying he keeps a .44 pistol next to his bed. A very random gun choice, and I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't tie it back to the iconic Dirty Harry moment below.

It's going to be a ton of fun to see what Wallen gives fans with his new album. I have a feeling we're in for a very exciting ride.

All the man does is drop hit after hit, and "I'm A Little Crazy" is almost certainly going to be his next big one.

What do you think of Wallen's latest track? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.