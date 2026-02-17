Man Makes Insanely Stupid Decision With Massive Moose, Is Lucky To Not Be Seriously Hurt: WATCH

It's truly stunning how dumb some people can be with wild animals.

We have a long history here at OutKick of chronicling people behaving in shockingly stupid fashion with wild animals.

You'd think after so many videos have gone viral and resulted in endless roasting and mocking that people would wise up.

Well, some new footage proves that's not even close to happening.

Man uses bear spray on moose for seemingly no reason.

The popular Instagram page @touronsofnationalparks recently shared a video that has to be seen to be believed.

A man was filmed shockingly close to a pair of moose, and that's when he decided to start slinging some bear spray at the massive wild animals.

A witness claimed the man was "pissed" that he was unable to take a morning walk due to the location of the moose.

A level of stupidity that is hard to comprehend. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People might not think moose are incredibly dangerous animals, but that thought could get you seriously hurt.

Moose are gigantic. A bull can easily weigh more than 1,000 pounds, and they will absolutely get aggressive if they feel threatened.

Good luck fighting a wild animal that is five times your size. Even if they won't tear you apart like a grizzly bear, a moose will still do a ton of damage.

Furthermore, why would anyone ever instigate a situation with an animal out in nature? It's one thing if you have to take defensive measures because your life is in imminent danger.

It's a completely different situation if you decide to approach a wild animal.

What do you think of the shocking animal thunderdome video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.