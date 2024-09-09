Montana Man Films Shocking UFO Footage, Puzzles The Internet

An insane UFO video is taking the internet by storm.

As OutKick's loyal readers know, I love UFO content. Can't get enough of it. It's one of the most fascinating topics on the internet.

It seems like we get a new video or photo at least once a week that sparks debate and discussion. The latest one out of Montana is pretty wild.

Montana UFO video goes viral on Reddit.

A Reddit user is going mega-viral after sharing a story and multiple pictures and videos of something he witnessed at night over Choteau, Montana at the end of August.

The viral post states, in part, the following:

"On Friday night my wife and I were sitting on the deck out back looking at the stars, we do this every night. Just after 10 pm my wife said "is that a shooting star??", which I found odd, because if it was I wouldn't have time to look at it. The tree near me was blocking the direction she was staring so I got up and looked, and my jaw dropped. I said "Holy sh*t. Holy sh*t!!" and we both jumped off of the deck and got into the yard for a better view.

The craft seemed huge, miles away, had tons of blinking and spinning lights, and a rotating orange/red light on the bottom. You can only see the orange/red light in the video. We observed it for 2-3 minutes as it continued flying away, and then it was just gone. No noise, it was just gone.

…

After we got inside to see what we actually captured, my wife was shaking and crying from the experience. It was kind of scary, I couldn't fall asleep until 4am and it was my night to do the early feed for our twin boys."

The user also likely ruled out it possibly being anything associated with Starlink, which does count for some UFO sightings.

You can watch the absolutely stunning video here and see the photos he shared here.

People also had plenty of different reactions. Some are convinced it actually was Starlink, and others are baffled.

Below are some responses:

Damn the video where you explain the visuals actually blew my mind!

Honestly very interesting, the video probably doesn't do it justice, but I'm glad you managed to get something nonetheless.

The first long thing looks like a fresh Starlink chain, but the video is so sh*tty it’s hard to tell.

Brother - my wife and I do the same thing but I've never been so lucky. Just wanted to say you've got a fantastic capture here. This sh*t is real and we've got about a year and a half before the real story comes out and shakes people up pretty good. Stay strong and much appreciated post

My wife and i saw the same thing saturday night in north idaho. it wasn't Starlink.

Watched the vid. Very compelling. Looks like you got one!

I don’t know why, but something about this looks more legitimate and direct than anything else I’ve ever seen on UFOs.

As you can tell from the videos, there's clearly something in the sky. Is it a UFO? Is it a satellite? The honest truth is that I have no idea, and it seems like nobody else does either.

What we do know is there continue to be more and more sightings thanks to people having access to a camera in their phone. It's super easy to just pull your phone out and hit record.

Throw it on social media and it takes care of itself.

I've reached out to the Reddit user who shared the footage to see if there are more details, and will update with any new information that comes in. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.