Mom Tries To Abandon Her Infants At 7-Eleven, Tells Police She Was Trying To Go Get Some 'Slingy Sling'

A mom in Oklahoma is coming in hot with a late entry into the "mother of the year awards." She was arrested for allegedly attempting to leave her infants at a 7-Eleven.

Don't worry, she had a good reason for doing so. She told police that she wanted to drop the kids off, so their father could pick them up and so that she could go get some "slingly sling."

FOX 25 reports, Amber Adams appeared to be extremely drunk when a witness at a gas pump reported seeing her grab one of her children by the arm and toss him on the ground.

Another witness, one of Adams' friends, thankfully stepped in and wouldn’t allow her to leave her two infants at the convenience store alone. They placed the baby tossed on the ground back into the vehicle.

The mother of the year nominee admitted to drinking wine and tequila. She said she wasn’t able to contact the father of her 4-month-old and 11-month-old babies for a custody exchange.

This mom had an appointment with some slingy sling to get to

So, her backup plan was to leave the kids at the gas pump for their father to pick them up. She had other business to attend to. The aforementioned "slingy sling," which she told police meant that she was going to someone's house to "f*ck."

The old leave the kids at the gas pump for some slingy sling trick. Adams reportedly ended up changing her story slightly. She said she planned to leave the infants to visit someone for personal reasons.

The part of her story where she was trying to leave her kids at the gas pump being the worst part of the story was evidently lost on her. Shockingly, the new story didn’t keep her from being arrested.

The two small children and her third child, a 6-year-old who was unaccounted for after her arrest, were all eventually taken into custody by the Department of Human Services.

This may come as a surprise to some, but Adams is already on probation in Florida for a previous child neglect case.