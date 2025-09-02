'Mom Shorts' Ends Friendship Of 23 Years After Sons Of Woman's Best Friend Couldn't Handle Them

She wore American Eagle mom shorts and lost her best friend of 23 years because of it.

A friendship of 23 years has come to an abrupt end thanks to a pair of American Eagle "mom shorts." Believe it or not, the Sydney Sweeney "good jeans" ad campaign controversy does not appear to have played a part in the drama.

You almost wish it had when you hear how this one plays out. The relationship between best friends ended after the woman, who took to TikTok to vent, flew out to Las Vegas to help her friend with a housewarming party.

During the trip she had the audacity to wear her mom shorts around her BFF's two sons. These particular pair of shorts were evidently too much for the teenagers to handle, and they let their mom know after the fact that the shorts made them uncomfortable.

They sound like a lot of fun, don't they? What are these two doing here? So what your mom's best friend found a pair of shorts - made for moms, by the way - that have a few rips in them and might hug her hips a little. What's the big deal?

Well, the big deal, not big enough of a deal at the time to be addressed, was that mom shorts are going to lead to therapy for at least one of them.

They let mom's friend return home and receive a phone call a couple of days later from their mom, the woman's best friend of 23 years.

Forget cheating, lying, or betrayal—this friendship ended because two teenagers couldn’t handle ripped mom shorts

The woman explained that the conversation was a normal one until, out of nowhere, her friend started in on her about her teenagers being uncomfortable with her "inappropriate" shorts.

"She said, 'Your shorts were so short that they were inappropriate, and you made them uncomfortable. You could see your whole butt hanging out,'" the woman explained of her BFFs crazy allegations.

Using her mirror as a way to put the mom shorts in question into evidence in the court of public opinion, the woman proved that her whole butt was not hanging out of them. It's not even close.

Unnecessarily, she added that she would have even gladly changed had it been brought up to her at the time. These have to be the two most sheltered teenagers in all of Vegas to not be able to handle mom shorts.

What's next? Are they going to have a hard time when they see a soccer mom pop out of a minivan with an automatic sliding door on it? Come on. What is really going on here?