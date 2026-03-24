Molly Sims Adds To Her Bikini Model Legacy As She Returns To SI Swimsuit For The Eighth Time

Molly Sims, 52, is making her eighth appearance in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, the brand announced on Tuesday. That puts her in some elite company on a list of models with eight or more appearances.

It isn't a long list and includes names like Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, and Rachel Hunter, just to name a few. It's another addition to her bikini model legacy, one that began in 2000 with five appearances for SI Swimsuit.

In 2006, Sims was back and wearing a $30 million diamond bikini. In 2024, she returned for the 60th anniversary issue and an SI Swimsuit Legends shoot. Since then, she's continued to slip into her bikinis on vacation.

That takes us to Mexico for the 2026 issue, where she was joined by returning models Olivia Dunne, Lauren Chan, Hunter McGrady, Brooks Nader, Ilona Maher and Haley Kalil.

SI Swimsuit tossed in a couple of rookies, Bethenny Frankel and Jocelyn Corona, into the mix for fun. But all the models who went to Mexico can only hope to put together a bikini run of 26 years together like Molly Sims has.

Surrounded by a New Generation of Models, Molly Sims Still Stands Out

She's been doing it longer than some of the other models have been alive, and she's still holding her own. This isn’t a case of a legend showing up who has lost a step. Not at all.

Nothing drives that home quite like the photo SI Swimsuit shared from the shoot, but a close second is the comment section where other brand alums showed up with their approval.

As they say, game recognizes game. Count Jena Sims among those who recognize game. She wrote on the Instagram post, "Wow wow wow."

"FREAKING OUT!!! The OG is back!!!!! You look insane," is what Katie Austin left on the legacy cementing photo.

Livvy Dunne chimed in with "Wowwww."

Model Carolyn Murphy, who landed the 2005 cover, added, "Yes."

An all-caps "WOW" from Jessica Hart, who appeared in the 2009 issue, put into words the many emojis left by Sims' more than a million followers.

That's why Molly Sims is more than just a supermodel who happened to model bikinis. She's a bikini legend.