Molly Qerim Is Leaving ESPN, 'First Take' - Viewers Are In Shock

Molly Qerim, the host of "First Take," is out at ESPN.

"After much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take," Qerim announced on Instagram Story. "Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world."

The early reports were that Qerim would remain with the company through the end of the year.

From what we learned this morning on First Take, she might be completely done with the show. "We'll miss her," Stephen A. Smith said Tuesday during the opening of the show. "I will miss spending each weekday morning with her right by my side," Smith added.

That sure sounds like she's completely done.

Sports Business Journal reported Monday that ESPN offered Qerim a contract extension, but she declined the offer. That report prompted Qerim to post the Instagram Story and now here we are with what appears to be a Qerim-less future for ESPN's flagship morning show.

"Molly has been an integral part of ESPN since 2006 and a key driver of First Take’s success since joining as host a decade ago," ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus said in a statement. "She elevated the show with her poise, skill and professionalism, while supporting others as a kind and encouraging teammate. We respect Molly’s decision, wish her the best in the future, and thank her for her extraordinary daily commitment to sports fans and ESPN."

