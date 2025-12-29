Molly Sims With Her Feet In The Sand, Nikki Bella In A Cooper DeJean Jersey & Cris Collinsworth Loves Mahomes

The Carolina Panthers somehow still have a shot at winning the NFC South

It's the final Monday of the year and for those of you who missed it, the call to the bullpen was made a few weeks ago.

I'll be at the helm until Thursday when Joe gets the New Year started with the first Screencaps of 2026. I'll then be back on Friday before we assume our regular schedules.

So let's get things started by talking about my Carolina Panthers, shall we? The losers of three out of their last five are 8-8 and still have a shot at winning the NFC South.

That's largely thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have almost entirely collapsed. Next Saturday the two face each other in Tampa with the division on the line.

Baker Mayfield has a shot at revenge against the franchise that had him playing scout team defense at one point during his time with them. Normally I'd be worried.

But the Bucs defense is terrible and whether they're banged up or whatever, the team as a whole hasn’t looked like the same team that started the season.

The Panthers beat them a couple of weeks ago by three points at home and now have to go on the road and do it again. If the offense played like it did on Sunday against Seattle, they will lose to the Bucs on Saturday.

I think the gameplay is a simple one. One that put the Panthers in a position to win the division in the first place. Rico Dowdle needs the ball in his hands at least 20 times. Chuba Hubbard should only be on the field when Rico needs a breather.

If the Panthers do that, they walk out of Raymond James Stadium with the division. The defense can compete with anyone, it's the Carolina offense that needs to figure it out.

Did you see the Sunday Night Football shootout? The 49ers and Bears went toe-to-toe and let their defenses take the night off.

The final score was 42-38, and it came down to the last play of the game and a Caleb Williams pass that didn’t have enough on it to be completed in the end zone. The Panthers can’t compete in one of those. They need to run the ball and play defense.

Get Rico Dowdle his cape and let the man go to work.

Daycare operator in Iowa accused of being drunk on the job

The 43-year-old woman is accused of having one too many in the lead up to Christmas. She was arrested for the alleged crime, which police say took place on December 15.

Teran Sorensen of Bloomfield, Iowa has been charged with seven counts of child endangerment, reports KTVO. Investigators say she admitted to consuming alcohol throughout the day while providing her daycare services to seven children.

It's no excuse, but I'm sure she was trying to bring the holiday stress down while ramping up the holiday spirit. You just can't do that while on the job.

Sorensen, according to court records, consented to a preliminary breathalyzer test. The results indicated that she was intoxicated at the time. She was found to be the only one caring for the kids as well.

She was arrested on Tuesday last week, according to KTVO. She was released from jail on Friday after posting the cash bond.

Die Hard

- Thomas writes:

Other than being wrong about Die Hard, great job.

SeanJo

I appreciate the support and I stand by my take that Die Hard is not a Christmas movie.

Let me know what side of the debate you come down on.

The Big Cold And Snoop Dog!

- Montana Tim writes:

Greetings from Montana Tim SeanJo! I hope you had a wonderful Christmas! First an observation then a quick question. I’ve been reading in OutKick land that the good folks down south start whining when the temperature hit the 50’s. I wintered in Orlando last year and got quite a kick seeing folks all bundled up when the temps hit the 60’s and 50’s. I can’t recall at anytime in my life when water froze at 59*! I was in shorts and a tank top tee. It’s Big Cold time here in Montana! It was 11* this morning. Not only are the hogs indoors but so am I! The REAL cold shows up at -10* with a 25 mph wind! Or when it hits -40* like it was here last year. (I’m glad I missed that stretch!) So all you good folks down south bundle up cause we don’t want you to get hyperthermia or frost bite! Goodness no!

Now the question…..Is there any truth to the rumor that the MVP of the Snoop Dog bowl gets a kilo of weed from the Dogs personal stash? We sure would appreciate any insight with this if possible. Thank you.

Also, you’ve been on one hell of a roll with all the babe pics you’ve been posting over the last couple of weeks, SeanJo! Thank you and keep them coming! It warms the heart while I’m freezing my ass! I’d also like to wish to all the good folks in OutKick land a very Happy and Prosperous New Year!

Chick Magnet And Chicks!

Being the chick magnet that I am I thought I’d share a couple of my pics with chicks with you folks! These are some of my dining room babes that worked for me at Glacier NP a few years back. Aahhh….the good old days!

More Babes!

This pic was taken up at Denali NP! They were my dining room and special events pavilion staff! I like to surround myself with babes! Seems the ladies can’t help themselves!

SeanJo

It's always good to hear from you, Montana Tim. I was unaware of your chick magnet reputation. I enjoyed my Christmas and I hope you did as well.

If you thought the bundling up in the 50 and 60 degree weather was entertaining, you'd love to see the panic that sets in and the rush on bread, milk, and eggs that takes place when the forecast calls for a dusting of snow in the Charlotte area.

As for Snoop Dogg, I didn’t hear that, and I can’t find anything that says that's what the prize was for the MVP.

NFL Playoffs

- Kirk B writes:

Here's how I see it

New England vs. Seattle in the Super Bowl both should get a 1st Rd bye

My God..

- Eric in Seattle writes:

So they could put two of the hottest teams in the NFL on the Sunday night game;Seattle/SF.. Best D vs one of the best offenses..



But they choose to put two teams with washed up QB’s and terrible defenses that are a notch above .500.



I guess there’s always LandMan..

SeanJo

The reason they have the Ravens-Steelers game on Sunday Night Football is because it could be the last game Aaron Rodgers plays in.

I agree with you, the Seahawks-49ers game would be a great way to wrap up the regular season. They are the Saturday night game though.

With any luck, we'll get an old-school AFC North brawl and finish the night off with Landman instead of skipping the game entirely.

One down, a couple more to go before we flip the calendar to a new year. It's time for me to grab some more coffee and get the rest of this Monday going.

We have a busy week of bowl games and more College Football Playoff games ahead. I'll see everyone tomorrow. Send your emails, your meat and anything else my way.

The inbox is open for anything and everything at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram.

