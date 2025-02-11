Model Hit The Runway At New York Fashion Week Wearing An Ankle Monitor

If you thought something like an ankle monitor might keep you off the runway during New York Fashion Week, think again. It didn’t stop Anna Delvey from appearing on Dancing With The Stars, and it's not going to keep her from hitting the runway as a model either.

Over the weekend, Delvey, who was found guilty of eight charges in 2019 after posing as a wealthy heiress and scamming socialites, according to People, sat in the front row for one show before opening the Elena Velez show on the runway.

The 34-year-old was wearing her ankle monitor for both occasions. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in state prison, fined $24,000 and ordered to pay nearly $200,000 in restitution for her crimes.

None of that, from all indications, put a damper on Delvey's love for fashion or modeling. Here she is, ankle monitor and all, opening the show.

I don’t know about you, but it feels perfectly inline with all that is 2025. We should absolutely have models hitting the runway with ankle monitors. They don’t even need a cool story either.

Anna Delvey hasn't let an ankle monitor slow her down

The whole socialite scamming story helps. It did land her a Netflix true-crime miniseries called Inventing Anna. Why not several New York Fashion Week runway appearances?

This isn’t her first ankle monitor included appearance. Last fall she was on the runway for that season's set of shows. While the ankle monitor is hard to miss, it's not the focus of her outfits.

"We wanted to do a departure from the ankle bracelet thing, because with every outfit before, we kind of tried to make the ankle bracelet the centerpiece and it was a focus," she told People in September.

"Every time I come out, it doesn't matter what I wear, I'm 'sporting' or 'flaunting' my ankle bracelet, even though I don't have a choice but to wear it," she said. "And I'm not holding onto it by any means. I can't help it."

No excuses people. If Anna Delvey can hit the runway and appear on magazine covers wearing an ankle bracelet, you can make the most of whatever situation you find yourself in.