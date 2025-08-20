Radioactive Shrimp Recall: FDA Issues Warning on Walmart’s Great Value Brand

Hey, if you've got a pack of shrimp in the fridge or freezer, you may want to go check where you got it from.

Oh, and also, bring a Geiger counter if you have one…

According to the BBC, the US Food & Drug Administration sent out a warning telling people not to eat any frozen shrimp that they may have purchased from Walmart. Specifically, some that were sold under the retail giant's Great Value brand.

The reason for the recall? They may have been exposed to a dangerous radioactive isotope while in shipping containers.

Some might argue that a little radioactivity gives any dish a nice little Three Mile Island zip, but it's probably best to just cut your losses and toss them out.

While one sample of breaded shrimp tested positive for this sort of radioactivity, the FDA says that this particular sample "did not enter US commerce." Still, as a precaution, consumers in 13 states who may have gotten shrimp from three potentially contaminated batches are being told to toss them out.

Radioactive shrimp, huh? Sounds like the makings of a really terrible comic book hero origin story…

We hear a lot of food recalls, but I don't recall ever seeing one like this. I feel like back in the day, this would've been fine. Back in the day, they played it fast and loose with radioactivity because it was new and cool. Like, they used to have little laboratory playsets for kids with small samples of uranium in them.

I feel like in the 1950s, they'd tell you to eat these shrimp because the radioactivity would make them extra healthy.

"Never mind that it's glowing and has an extra eyeball growing out of its back, moderate radioactivity improves the health benefits of shrimp! If you hear what sounds like your bones turning into dust, that just means it's working!…"

Now that it's 2025 and the Atomic Age is in the rearview mirror, how about throwing out those shrimp?