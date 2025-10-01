MMA Fighter Knocks Opponent Out Cold Then Gets Suplexed By The Referee For Putting His Junk In Opponent's Face

A Romanian MMA fight in jeans went viral after ending with a knockout, groin thrust, and referee suplex

I hate social media algorithms as much as the next guy, but every once in a while they deliver gold. That was the case this morning when this bizarre video of a mixed martial arts fight in Romania showed up.

The video is only 52 seconds long, but there's a lot going on in those 52 seconds. For starters, the two fighters are wearing jeans complete with belts and tennis shoes.

Then there's a big knockout followed by a thrusting groin to the face of the knocked out man as he sinks to the canvas and a suplex performed on the winner by the referee.

What a scene. It was reportedly labeled as a "street rules" fight between two fighters by the name of Tigu and Super Purice on the RXF 50 fight card in Romania on Tuesday.

RXF, short for Real Xtreme Fighting, is the same MMA promotion that puts fat guys in the octagon against two women and other bizarre match-ups.

The street rules evidently do not include hip thrusts to the face of your knocked out opponent. That crossed the line and prompted the referee's suplex.

Super Purice reportedly was the one who landed the knockout punch that sent Tigu back into the cage out cold. He's also the one that crossed the line.

Here's the end of the two dudes in jeans fight that includes the "celebration" and what is a very impressive take down of a much bigger man by the referee. You can wear jeans in his octagon, but you will respect your opponent.

Talk about entertainment. I'd never want to see the UFC put together a circus fight like this, but I'm glad they exist and that someone out there is putting them together.

I wouldn’t put men in the ring with women if I was running the show, but they draw the line at humping your knocked out opponent's face while he slides down the cage.