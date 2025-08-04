Mistress Can't Be Happy For Man She's Seeing After Finding Out He Got Engaged & Wants To Ruin His Happiness

A mistress finds out the man she's been seeing recently got engaged and she wants to tell his fiancée.

This just goes to show that you really don’t know the people you're spending time with as well as you think you do. Here we have a 21-year-old woman who has been in a "nothing serious, just sex" relationship with a 37-year-old man for the last two years.

She was enjoying her no strings attached, nothing serious, just sex, situation until she found out that he had got engaged. Evidently, she expected some sort of announcement from him that she didn’t receive.

He had patched things up with his ex-girlfriend/mother of his child. That's great news, one would imagine. Not to her. She went immediately into "how do I ruin this for him" mode. I guess it wasn’t all about sex and nothing serious.

She had been lying to him and herself the entire time. The fiancée - congratulations by the way - is a woman she knows, not well, but she works at the hair salon the unwitting mistress's mom goes to.

She's seen the woman in the salon since she was in middle school, but has never really talked to her. Now she has a reason to, or so she thinks anyway.

If you can’t trust the person you're having a nothing serious, just sex relationship with, who can you trust?

"I found this out because my mom knew of my involvement with him and I had shown her a picture before, so when the engagement announcement popped up on her facebook feed she immediately sent it to me," she explained on Reddit about how she found out her lover had gotten engaged.

"Turns out they’ve been together for awhile now obviously since they’re engaged but I knew nothing about it," she continued.

"I feel horrible about it because I know I’m not the only person he’s seeing behind her back. I don’t want her to know it’s me, but I feel like I should tell her before she marries him. Maybe leave a letter in their mailbox? What should I do?"

She goes on to explain how she has plenty of evidence to ruin his happiness and that she blocked him as soon as she saw the engagement announcement. She doesn’t want any part of being a mistress.

The question, obviously, is how should she proceed? This is an easy one. Keep it to yourself. If you weren’t dating, and it was nothing but sex, why do you care?

Was he supposed to tag you in the engagement announcement? Whatever he's got going on with the woman at the hair salon is his business. Go find another guy entering a midlife crisis to have fun with.