Missouri Man Can't Stop Trying To Have Sex With A Train Seat, Gets Busted For Second Time In Less Than A Year

It's more than likely time to revoke this Missouri man's right to ride the MetroLink train in St. Louis. You get one shot at trying to have sex with a train seat and that's it.

That's fair. The second time you try it, there have to be some efforts made to keep you off the train. Deangelo Covington, according to FOX 2, is the repeat offender in question.

He was in court earlier this week trying to get his $50,000 bond on sexual misconduct charges reduced. Given he isn't new to the court system, the judge denied the request.

Among his other offenses: a separate attempt, last June, to have sex with a MetroLink seat at the St. Louis Airport terminal. He pleaded guilty in that case and was sentenced to 173 days in jail and released having been credited with time served.

Unfortunately, prosecutors say that Covington didn't learn his lesson. He was back on the train last month and once again attempted to be intimate with a train seat. The incident was caught on camera.

"The first thing we do is we start pulling video," Kevin Scott, the Bi-State Development General Manager of Security, said. "So in this particular case, we’re able to provide very detailed, very descriptive video."

You can fool the folks running the MetroLink train system once, but you can’t fool them twice

Court documents state that he was seen on security cameras having sex with the train seat for 10 minutes. This was on the same day he was accused of exposing himself to someone on the MetroLink platform.

Covington, surprisingly it was revealed in court, had drugs in his system when he was arrested. Prosecutors didn’t want a bond reduction and the judge, as previously mentioned, agreed.

In addition to the bond denial and the fact that Covington will remain behind bars, he'll be put on a list and given a lifetime ban.

The Bi-State Development General Manager of Security added, "This individual is on that exclusionary list, and as a result of this act on the 13th of February, (he) will receive a lifetime ban as well."

You really tie their hands when you go back a second time. He has nobody to blame for the ban other than himself and his desire for train seats. I wish him luck.