Man Lit Up Like A Christmas Tree After Swinging On A Cop: VIDEO

A man learned the hard way that trying to punch a cop isn't likely to end well.

There are a lot of idiots in this world. Not everyone is blessed with a basic level of intelligence and common sense.

Do you know who is right at the top of the list of people I wouldn't recommend modeling your behavior after? People who try to fight cops.

Enter a video straight out of Montana.

Man tasered after swinging on a police officer in Montana.

The popular Instagram page @PPV_Tahoe shared a video that is without a doubt one of the wildest we've seen in a long time here at OutKick.

In the footage, a man appears to call a police officer a "b*tch" before squaring up and trying to land a punch. It didn't end well!

The officer hit him with his taser and dropped him like a sack of potatoes. The video, unfortunately, can't be embedded, but you can see it here on Instagram and here on Reddit. It's definitely worth your time, and let me know what you think once you do at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I will never understand why people behave this way. How did this guy expect the situation to end? How did it go down in his mind?

What was the positive outcome after throwing a punch at a law enforcement officer? Obviously, we all know the answer is that there is no positive outcome.

You're going to always ultimately lose. Even if you fight a cop and win, they have radios and backup. You're going to eventually get caught. Escalating the situation is about as stupid as it gets.

If you're upset with a police officer, deal with it in court and handle it the right way. Don't start a fight you will lose. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.