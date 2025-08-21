Missing Texas Woman Resurfaces in Scotland, Living With Self-Proclaimed Lost Tribe

A Texas woman who was reported missing has been found alive and well in Scotland, of all places, but it all just gets weirder from there.

According to SWNS (via The New York Post), Kaura Taylor was reported missing by her family in Texas, and, fortunately, she's been found alive in the forests near Jedburgh, Scotland.

Now, here's where things shift into bizarre: Taylor isn't alone there. She's living with two others as part of an African tribe dubbed "The Kingdom of Kabala."

Taylor is living there under the name Asnat, or Lady Safi, and she is the handmaid to King Atehene and Queen Nandi.

Whoa… okay…

King Atehene — an opera singer whose name is Kofi Offeh — and the two women are living in tents and have had run-ins with local Scottish authorities because they "don’t recognize local laws." They have faced numerous eviction notices, and at one point, their tents were set on fire.

The three claim that they are descendants of a lost tribe of Hebrews that was cast out of Scotland by Queen Elizabeth I several hundred years ago.

"Many people do not have the eyes to see and the ears to hear," King Atehene said. "They see things and they judge without understanding. This includes the government of Great Britain, who say that culture and religion is tolerant in Great Britain, but the Kingdom of Kubala has suffered trials and tribulations at the hands of authorities, who do not understand or tolerate. But the Kingdom of Kubala cannot be destroyed, for we are helped by the creator of the heavens and the earth, our God. Until then, no one will be able to destroy the Kingdom of Kubala."

I was wondering if I was snoozing through this part of my high school or college history classes, but nope, they're the only ones who are saying this. There's no record of anything like this happening.

Taylor — I'm sorry; Lady Safi — insists she's there because she wants to be.

"To the UK authorities, obviously, I am not missing," she said. "Leave me alone. I’m an adult, not a helpless child."

I mean… fair enough.

But this is still one wild story.