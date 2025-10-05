Missing Tennessee Teen Engaged 15 Years Later To One Of The Cops Who Searched For Her

A viral TikTok proves truth is stranger than fiction: a runaway teen is engaged to the cop who searched for her.

If I didn’t know any better, I'd say this was the plot of one of those Lifetime movies that I occasionally walk into my living room, see my wife watching, and then immediately walk back out of the room.

Evidently, it's not. Not yet anyway. After the story of the missing Tennessee teen becoming engaged years later to one of the officers who searched for her went viral on TikTok, it just might become one.

Roshin Ali, reports the NY Post, was 13 when she ran away from her Jackson, Tennessee home out of fear that her father would kill her. While she was missing, Tyler Schrupp was one of the officers assigned to search for her.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Ali returned home the next day and Schrupp never met her. It wasn’t the right time. That would come 12 years later when she landed a job at the sheriff's office.

Not knowing who she was, the officer was attracted to her. Ali, now 28, told The Post, "He wouldn’t stop staring at me, but literally wouldn’t say a word at all."

Schrupp, now 38, said, "I thought she was very beautiful, which is why I was kind of nervous to talk to her."

Sometimes Truth Really Is Stranger Than Fiction

But that didn’t last and eventually the two started talking. There was a connection and then Ali discussed the trauma in her youth, which included running away.

"We started putting the dates together and then she described the area," Schrupp said. "That’s when I started to be like, ‘Okay, I was a part of that. It’s crazy that back then I was looking for you, and now we’re sitting here talking.'"

Crazy? Or meant to be? They've been engaged since August 2024 and their Lifetime movie type of romance has resulted in a 5-month-old son. That doesn’t crazy at all.

This is just the latest in a long list of examples that you never know who or when you'll find the one. He had no idea back then that he was searching for the mother of his child. Which, when you put it that way, does sound crazy.

I'll just stick to a congratulations to them.