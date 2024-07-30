Missing Scuba Diving Couple Found Alive After 38 Hours At Sea With No Life Vest!

Call it the Olympics of survival.

A missing scuba diving couple was found alive more than a day and a half after being blown out into the ocean when a bad storm rolled in.

Nathan and Kim Maker of Oklahoma had been part of a group of 16 people that were scuba diving off the coast of Texas when bad weather forced everyone back to the boat. However, after a huge swell came and engulfed them, causing them to let go of the safety line, the rest of the diving party couldn't find them.

"The boat was getting smaller and smaller and smaller until it was completely out of sight," Nathan told Good Morning America. Eventually, the couple found themselves in the real-life version of Open Water, which, if you haven't seen it, is also based on a true story and let's just say it's not a happy ending.

COUPLE SWAM FOR 38 HOURS IN OPEN WATER

With the newly married couple soon realizing that they had only themselves and no life jacket, they initially decided to try to swim to an oil rig in the distance, only to realize, as anyone does in the ocean, that something that "looks right over there" in the ocean is actually not close whatsoever.

So instead, they swam just to stay alive.

"Because our body temperatures were dropping, we needed to keep swimming, or we probably would have frozen to death," Kim said.

And swim they did… for 38 fricken hours.

All in water that, out of nowhere, can bring along a hungry shark just ready to eat you like this video shows:

COAST GUARD PLANE SPOTTED THEM

However, as Nathan and Kim both said, God had a different plan for them.

Around 1 a.m. last Friday morning, Kim spotted a Coast Guard search plane that was off in the distance. Fortunately, because it was nighttime, she was able to take out a small flashlight and began flashing SOS. Their worst fears that the plane may not have noticed them quickly went away when out of nowhere a speedboat came and rescued them in a movie-like scenario.

"Just out of the corner of our eyes this speedboat comes streaming in, and all of a sudden I can hear the voices of Coast Guard guys."

"I really believe we saw the hand of God that day. And it was the hand of the Coast Guard," Nathan told GMA.

Miraculously, the couple was relatively healthy despite sunburn and some jellyfish stings.

And as these stories always seem to go, surely this means Nathan and Kim won't dare step foot in the ocean again, right?

Aha, think again - they plan on scuba diving soon.