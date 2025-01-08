Miss Universe Argentina Loses Crown After Making Fraud Accusations

Ladies and gentlemen, we have ourselves major drama within the Miss Universe world.

Miss Argentina, Magali Benejam has been STRIPPED of her crown after she appeared on a live stream and claimed that the 2024 Miss Universe pageant was rigged in favor of Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig.

As OutKick noted in November, Theilvig was the first blonde Miss Universe to be crowned in 20 years.

"When they announced the Top 5, I saw the judges looking at each other in [strange] ways,' Benejam said. "They started looking at each other as if to say, ‘This is not what we chose, this is not what I chose.’ That's what it felt like from the outside, and that's where I said, ‘OK, this is fixed.’ It was always fixed, every year," she added.

Whew.

We have Miss Argentina flippantly throwing around accusations that the Miss Universe organization decided a blonde should win for the first time in 20 years? She even claimed that the decision had been made 10 days prior to the pageant final.

The Latin Times also reports that Benejam accused Miss Denmark of having three security guards with her, which further fueled speculation over her victory.

Um, who was going to beat up Miss Denmark? Were Miss Universe contestants going to gang up against her, hence the security.

This doesn't make sense.

But, wait, there's more.

The Argentinian beauty, who finished 12th and called the event "one of the most amazing nights of my life" back in November, also went after Miss Puerto Rico Jennifer Colón for not being nice to her.

"I spoke to her a couple of times, but the last few days she decided to stop talking to me, I don't know why," Benejam noted.

"I guess she was very nervous and very much in her element and it happened to me that in the last two days I said to her, ‘Hi, Jenny, how are you?’ and she looked at me and didn't answer."

In other words, the beauty pageant world being the beauty pageant world.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe organizers said enough is enough. They stripped Benejam of her crown and released a stern statement.

"The words and actions of our representatives must reflect these unwavering principles to which all participants commit upon joining the Miss Universe community," Miss Universe said in the statement.

"The decision comes after careful consideration and aligns with our commitment to uphold the highest standards of personal and professional conduct. We want to emphasize that this action is taken to protect the integrity of the organization and the opportunities it provides to women around the world.

"We thank the public for their understanding and continued support as we work to ensure that the Miss Universe Organization remains an example of excellence and social responsibility."