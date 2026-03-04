Miss Iran 2022 Loves Trump's Decision To Bomb The IRGC Into Oblivion, Georgia's New Recruit & A Meat Tray!

Miss Iran 2022 is so excited over the freedom Donald Trump is trying to bring to her beloved land.

On Iran — Screencaps readers unload

— Jim K. wants me to create a space for Iran content that isn't what you'll get out of Fox News (Reminder: I'm a Fox News Digital employee) or CNN:

Thanks for today's Screencaps and the email regarding the Iran war, Scot O could be me. The Iran hostage crisis was a huge motivator for me joining the Air Force and flying as bomber crew dog. What we're seeing now makes me so proud of the patriots we have doing the job today.

With that in mind, I have a suggestion: The legacy media has already given status & credibility to lefty uniformed politicians, pundits, and Iranian versions of Bagdad Bob. This will likely only get worse.

My suggestion is to please provide a resource and place that all of us like minded patriots can come to for the best content on the Iran war; the best memes, the best examples of legacy media failures in coverage, the best pics and vids of the bad guys (and their stuff) feeling the effects of iron dropped from the sky, and of course, the best content from influencers showing their patriotic support.

Also, sorry to ask, but can we get a rush order on this? From the ass kicking done so far, I don't think there's a lot of time left.

Kinsey:

That's what I'm offering up with Screencaps this week. I'm allowing readers to vent, speak their minds, share content and have a say. Now, I can't do that indefinitely, but if you guys have something to share, something to say, or you need to vent, that's why I share so many ways to contact me.

You can always go to the private Facebook Screencaps page and post topics, or memes. I actually encourage you to go there and share memes. PLEASE, fire away.

— This topic caused Rex to get off the sidelines:

Joe, first time emailer here. Just reading your article about shit going on in Iran. You requested to hear from our experiences during the Embassy crisis. I was on the USS Kitty Hawk CV-63 during that time. We were offloading at Subic Bay, Philippines in preparation for transiting home from deployment when we were directed to depart immediately for the Indian Ocean.

We knew what was up. During the transit all the CH-53 helos used for the rescue mission were flown aboard at night, immediately moved to the hanger bay and bay doors closed for the duration of transit. John is right, we should have finished it then, except for the unfolding of disaster that happened. God bless America, DJT, and our military.🇺🇸

— Alan has something to get off his chest:

Love your column, read it every day. Have been an Outkick fan since the pre-Fox days when Clay was running a weekly advice column (which I miss), and since you came on board with ScreenCaps. You asked us to weigh in on our military history, so here goes.

In November of 1979, when the U.S. Embassy in Tehran was taken over by Iranian revolutionaries and the staff taken hostage, I was a student at the U.S. Navy's Surface Warfare Officer's School, knowing Iran would likely be part of my future. Six months later, in April of 1980, I was deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean as the hostage rescue attempt (Operation Eagle Claw) failed and eight U.S. servicemen were killed by an on-the-ground aircraft collision at Desert One.

Then, in 1982 I was back in the Eastern Med supporting the Marines who had gone ashore in Beirut, and then escorted several shiploads of Iran-backed Palestine Liberation Organization fighters to Syria and through the Red Sea and Arabian Sea to Sudan and Yemen under a peace deal that made no sense to us. (The PLO fighters we took out were back in Beirut within weeks.)

And finally, 1990-1991 saw me in the Persian Gulf for the First Gulf War, focusing north on Iraq, but paying very close attention to Iran just a few miles to the east. Frankly, I think Iran deserves the pounding they're getting, and think it's long past due.

— Dan from Louisiana wants us to remember what we've learned over history:

Long time reader, occasional emailer. Screencaps is automatic for me each day. Keep up the good work.

A historical perspective on Iran if I may. For those that think that the status quo with Iran was acceptable and even desirable and that we should not have attacked, consider this. I think we've all heard the old saying (attributed to Maya Angelou I believe) that when someone tells you who they are, believe them. For 47 years, the Islamic regime in Iran told us that they are warriors in the name of Allah and their spiritual destiny was death to America, death to Israel, death to all infidels.

And for 47 years they kept their word. They sponsored and conducted organized terrorism over these 47 years and have killed thousands of Americans, Israelis, their own people and whomever else got in their way. Does anyone seriously believe that they would not have used a nuclear weapon the minute they acquired it? They told us they would! It's about time we believed them!

Hitler's widely published manifesto Mein Kampf told the world who he was and what he intended to do once he got the power to do it. He wrote it himself in black and white. He personally gave the world a blueprint for his plans and he told us what to expect, and then he did it! Yet no one believed him and the world let it happen at an incalculable cost.

When cave-dwelling moronic fanatics tell us their mission is to kill us, we should listen and we should believe them. Finally, after 47 years adults are in charge in Washington. Thank you Trump administration for giving my grandchildren the chance to live free of a hostile and murderous Iran. Please finish the job.

— Moke says:

Wasn't in the Persian Gulf in 1980, but had just returned to Scotland from an SSBN patrol in the north Atlantic when we heard the news. As soon as Reagan was inaugurated the Iranians released the hostages. The Iranians knew a Republican president would not stand for it as Carter had, what a weak excuse of a President Carter had been.

— Ross has some thoughts:

I was 14 when the hostages were taken, I joined the Marine Corps 13 days after Beirut got blown up in 1983. I've watched Iran harbor and provide backing for terrorist acts against our country for most of my life! Finally we have a Commander in Chief willing to end the reign of terror on the world and the people of Iran.

— Brad S. remembers:

I was in college when the hostage crisis happened. I majored in International Relations and one of my professors - an expert on the Middle East - was called to Washington, DC several times during the semester I had him. When he'd return, he would give a give us a very sanitized 'briefing' on what they talked about. Even though he left out all the top secret stuff, it was really fascinating and eye-opening to learn how much our Government didn't know about Iran and the Middle East as a whole.



But the best story is that a fraternity brother of mine broke his wrist the day before the hostages were taken. He went through months of casts and surgeries, pins and braces, to the point that people would ask when he's getting the cast off. His reply: "I'm not taking off the cast until the hostages are free!" He was true to his word: The doctor took the last cast off on January 21, 1981, the day after the hostages were released!

— Rob in Florida checks in:

Iran- I am torn on this. There is no one out there that loves this country and respects the military more than me (full disclosure, I work for a DOD contractor ). But this one confuses me. I was told seven months ago that we destroyed the Iran nuclear facility that was creating this threat. I was told that it had to be done, I believed that and still do. Now the same people that told me that are telling me that the facility is close to being up and running, and we have to stop the threat again.

Except this time, we REALLY have to stop them and we REALLY need to bomb the hell out of everything. I think Trump is getting some bad advice, the American people just won’t tolerate another Middle East war, they will not tolerate their sons and daughters being sent to the desert again to fight a war for Israel. I pray for our troops and those that guide them. I pray for this country that I love. I’m just not on board with this latest war, I can’t be, it doesn’t feel right.

On ‘Pumps’ & Jennifer Welch claiming that MAGA men "are the worst lays"

By the way, if you want a laugh, go to the comment section on this post I put on the OutKick Facebook page. It's wild in there. MAGA going nuts. LIB trolls chiming in. Check it out on the toilet today.

— Greg L. opines:

Crazy story! To quote Robin Williams (may he RIP):

"I wouldn’t f--k her with a koala’s dick!"

Keep up the hilarious content…. You’re killing it!

— Rob M. in Florida couldn't wait to write about this topic:

Jennifer Welch and Pumps (?)- First of all, I didn’t even know that Bobblehead of a co-host had a name, much less could talk. What are the ratings for a show like that? Who watches it? It has to be mostly women right? I find it very difficult to believe that those insufferable hags and their friends are actually dating anyone who voted for Trump.

Real men spot women like those two trolls a mile away, we don’t even need the tell tale nose ring to recognize them. However, let me just assume for a moment that what these women are talking about is true, let’s just assume.

Maybe the guys that they are "dating" look at them as nothing more than a slight upgrade from a night of porn and consider them nothing more than a repository for the aforementioned result of a night with porn ( I really tried to clean that up so it’s printable and not use the standard two word definition for that ).

That’s the only reason any self-respecting male would have anything to do with them, and even then I’d take the former solution as opposed to spending one minute with either of those two, there is no way in the world it could be worth it.

— Paul B. in Florida can't stand these two:

First off, as you said, a true Maga man wouldn't go anywhere near insufferable hags like that. Just the look on their faces tell you everything you need to know. Secondly, "super into dating" translates to "slut". Maybe find a man and settle down.

— Ragnar Relay Greg isn't buying it:

I can't put any faith that the supposed failures of "MAGA men" in bed are true. I can't believe that anyone Jennifer Welch knows would come anywhere close to dating someone that isn't a dyed in the wool liberal.

Kinsey:

To be fair to Jennifer Welch, she is supposedly still together with her ex-husband or something like that. Pumps is the one that is single and allegedly getting into bed with MAGA men.

Welch just keeps telling viewers that she's sure MAGA men have small dongs and are bad lays based on anecdotal evidence.

Moons

— CPA John in Hawaii checks in:

It’s been a minute since I got back from Japan.

As you can probably guess from my moniker I’ve had my hands full since early January with taxes, etc…haven’t had a spring break off since Bill Clinton was president.

Still making time for the important things like Screencaps every morning though.

I did manage to sneak away for a round of golf on the last weekend in January and my buddy texted me the attached photo of the moon as he was driving back to his house on the north shore of Kauai.

I laughed and told him he must be drunk (don’t worry, his wife picked him up from the airport) because that had to be an old photo of the sun.

Then he texted me the 2nd photo of the same moon over his house a couple of hours later.

Good luck to you and your Rec Ball team this season!

— Mark W. in Tennessee was on moon watch:

The moonrise tonight was spectacular. Appreciate all you do bringing this great community together.

— Dave F. gets into the mix:

Here's a picture of the moon just before it disappeared over the mountains in La Quinta California Mountain View Golf Course.

Bologna, Italy

— Mike T. shows us the local market. He says:

Fantastic food scene.

Screencaps readers cannot get enough of Gennings Dunker

— Jeff M. is a loyal emailer going way back:

Hey Joe, I have to tell you a little about Gennings Dunker and his HS team, the Lena-Winslow Panthers. He is from my hometown of Lena, IL in far NW IL only 10 miles from the Wisconsin border. While I don't know him personally, I know people who know him and he is every bit what you see in interviews. No nonsense, hard working farm kid. In his 3 years for the Lena-Winslow football co-op their record was 2 years 14-0 with 2 state titles and 1 year 11-2 (he lost his senior year to the BS IL covid rules).

Coach Ric Arand is 273-69 since he took over the program in 1997 (long after I graduated and moved away). They have qualified for playoffs every year but 1. Has won 7 state titles since 2010, finished 2nd twice and has been in the state title game the last 5 years in a row and 7 of the last nine. Not too shabby for a town of 2,800 and a total enrollment of 240 kids!

There has only been 1 kid from the program who ever even got a sniff of the NFL, let alone be drafted. The whole community is pretty dang excited about Dunker. Just please don't let the Packers draft him!!

What's something you refuse to buy because the price has gotten so out of control?

— Rob M. in Florida has a good one:

Won’t buy [new] trucks. My God, what in the Holy Hell happened to the ability of a regular guy to buy a decent truck? I have not had a car payment in years, I buy used high-mileage trucks, drive them for 5 years and then get another. The price of a decent truck in Florida with about 90k miles on it is 33k ( read that number again ). I’m holding on to my ’14 Ram with 160k on it as long as I can, I just won’t scratch that check.

— Charlie suggests:

whoever posted this needs to test drive the $79,990 AWD Tesla pick up. If they do, it will be hard to resist...

OR the $69,990 AWD version with 18" tires and fabric seats...even harder to resist...

https://www.tesla.com/cybertruck/design?#overview

"-I’ve been doing some pickup truck shopping. Looking for a half ton. Those I like are $90K to $100K. Still debating - leaning towards won’t buy it - it’s just ridiculous."



AND IF THEY WANT ANOTHER $1,000 OFF, here's my referral code to apply to the purchase...

https://ts.la/charles92709

Kinsey:

Disclaimer — I don't know if Charlie's referral code works, I will not endorse referral codes, but maybe it will help you. That's between you and Charlie. Leave me out of this if your Tesla truck doesn't turn out to be a decent truck.

— David W. emails:

Late to the discussion but golf prices in Florida are ridiculous.

Yearlong resident. Central Florida.

Pre covid we would see prices rise mid October to take advantage of the snowbirds. Go back down in April. No longer.

Courses we used to play for $35 - $40 not that long ago are $120 - $160. And their getting it, can't blame them. Fortunately there are some courses in the Avon Park/Sebring area, River Greens & Pinecrest that are still reasonably priced and always in great shape.

Kinsey:

I hear the same thing from my father who lives just off Marco Island. His Par 64 course has skyrocketed in price over the last two years. But, it's the same thing for golf in places like northern Michigan where I go twice a year. The top courses are now at $200 or more.

Monday night, at indoor golf, a Millennial told me he spent $3,000 golfing & staying for four days in northern Michigan last summer. I about fainted.

— Kevin in Frederick is done with hotel bars:

Buying anything other than beer at a hotel bar - and only one at that.

At a downtown Marriott in a mid-sized city, Mid-Atlantic state. Ultra 16oz draft - $11. Maker's Mark rocks - $21. I get that I need to help you keep the lights on but I'm not paying for more than half the bottle myself - especially if you're pouring out of a jigger. Plus Parking $40 a day.

Expense account or not, I can't bring myself to do it.

Also why am I paying Amazon, Hulu, Disney, Paramount+, and Peacock, etc., so I can watch commercials?

Going outside to look for clouds and tell them off.

What's something you paid for that was expensive, but it was worth it?

— Tom B. says this one is easy:

I saw Jeff’s email this morning and just want to let everyone know that I saw the Eagles at the Sphere last year and it was worth every penny. I am not a big fan of them, my wife is, and it was a great show.

The venue is amazing, and they said it took a year to develop the "content" for the Sphere. Don Henley even remarked that they are now "content creators". Highly recommended.

