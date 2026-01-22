Miss Greenland Naja Marosi Will Be An Absolute Star When Trump Acquires Her Homeland, Hathaway & Oysters!

Plus: Cincinnati is in the crosshairs for this snow that's about to start flying across the U.S.

My prediction that Cincinnati better HUNKER DOWN is coming to fruition

I'm perfectly fine with those massive totals staying south. Here, it's going to be like -25 below with the wind chill this weekend with 6+ inches of snow blowing around. Cincinnati and Dayton can have the foot of snow. I'm good, dawgs.

If I'm Cantore: Head to Cincinnati and set up shop along the Ohio River. Louisville is also a solid option, but I think Cincinnati provides the stronger backdrop and the sorm track keeps inching north.

Is it a coincidence?

— Lynn asks:

Is it just a coincidence that when it became legal for all colleges to pay players, the SEC stopped dominating?

Kinsey:

Like I've been writing, it IS NOT a coincidence. The talent pool is being spread out and the coaching right now in the Big Ten is just better. Lane Kiffin keeps getting passed around like the town slut while he's never won a thing.

Name a rising star SEC coaching talent in the league that has you excited.

Which restaurants need a revival?

— JD in Wichita asks:

Enjoy the prognostications on large chains that will die.

How about getting lists from folks on what they would like to see come back big and replace those downers like Wendy’s and Cracker Barrel?

Personally, to just list three, would love to see a national revival for…

Steak and Ale

The Big Cheese Pizza

Chi-Chi’s Mexican Restaurant

Kinsey:

I've never heard of the first two. Someone fill me in on those national chains.

THESE INFLUENCERS ARE DISGUSTING

Let me set the scene for you. Katie is a University of Miami sorority girl. Her mom went to Indiana. Katie's mom came to town for that national championship. Katie went to the game in Miami gear and then switched to Indiana gear when her school lost the national title.

America, we have a problem.

— Lee D. in Tampa points out this travesty:

I actually get enraged about stuff like this. Too many chicks treat football games as nothing more than a fashion show. Too many Miami fans treat football games as just a backdrop for social media pics/videos. "The in-season games, or whatever you call them ... " "I promise my outfit was cuter... "

So how did this Miami student get over *her* school losing the national title on a late pick? She puts on Indiana gear! W...T... F...????? Show some school pride, honey! My God!

What would Jenna Berman do?

Advice for dads with kids who like to golf or want to start golfing

— Eric advises:

If your son plays golf, sign him up for the "Youth on Course" program for 20 bucks. It’s good through the age of 18 and allows kids to play for $5.00 across the country. There is a $175.00 course in the desert, Indian Canyon North and South, that offers it; and even PGA West courses offer a $50.00 round for kids on any of their courses including the Stadium course. Just thought i’d mention it, as traveling to PS with my boy and his friend every year was pretty cheap only paying $10.00 for each of them on most days.

The beer aisle in Uzes, France

— Mike T. knows the content I'm looking for:

Kinsey:

Has anyone ever had the "86" cherry beer on the left side? By the way, do the French drink seltzers?

The Fruits of Retirement: Visiting New Zealand

— Jon from Coronado (I believe he was in the military) writes:

Enjoying the blessings of retirement. About to take a float plane flight down to Doubtful sound here in the far southwest corner of the south Island of New Zealand. The first two pictures below were from our lunch stop a few days ago at the Stoaker room.

Everything is smoked in aged wine barrels. The big platter was our lunch for four, and we had a little to take with us. Then we came down to Te Anu which has a swollen population of about 3000 people in the summertime (now!), but those two pictures of the beer available was in the walk-in refrigerator in the grocery store. Not lacking for good beer anywhere in New Zealand!

##################

That's it this morning. I'm running a couple of minutes behind, so there's no time for a normal closing.

Go have a great day of work or retirement.

