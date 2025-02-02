Miss America Abbie Stockard Performed At A Utah Jazz Game With The Dance Team

You’re probably thinking that the only significant activity last night in the NBA was the out-of-the-blue Shams bombs - are we calling them that? - about Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Well, you're wrong. While there was plenty of buzz generated on social media about the superstar and others being dealt to LA in exchange for Anthony Davis and others, there were other noteworthy goings-on that took place last night.

I'm not talking about LeBron's triple-double against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden either. There are other teams in the league.

I'm talking about the magic that was made on the floor at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night. The Jazz are the worst team in the Western Conference at the moment, but they have a secret weapon no other team in the league has.

That's center Walker Kessler's girlfriend, Abbie Stockard. She's Miss America, she was a cheerleader at Auburn, and she can perform with the Jazz dancers.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Miss America Abbie Stockard performed alongside the Utah Jazz dancers

That's exactly what went down during a rare Jazz win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Stockard hit the floor and performed in her crown and sash during the 113-99 win.

That's an easy win with Miss America in the building. There was some added excitement for the fans who showed up for a now-11 win team.

They were getting to see at the very least something that no other team in the league could provide. This wasn’t Red Panda and some bowls.

This is Miss America giving all she had to hype up the Jazz. You think that's not going to get the fans and the team going. Of course, it is.

Kessler scored 8 points and grabbed 15 rebounds during the win.

Stockard has a busy schedule now that she's been crowned Miss American, but maybe she can squeeze in a couple more appearances alongside the Jazz dancers before the season comes to an end.