Miss America Winner Abbie Stockard Is Dating An NBA Player

A new Miss America was crowned Sunday night in Orlando, Florida. Thankfully, not the contestant who used to work at Twitter and was calling for more social media censorship.

No, Miss Georgia went home empty-handed when she left the event. Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard, an Auburn University nursing student and cheerleader, was named Miss America 2025.

As far as I'm aware, the 22-year-old didn’t make any calls for social media censorship. I have to admit I wasn’t even aware that the Miss America pageant was this weekend. So I can't be 100 percent certain.

I had the Golden Globes to ignore and the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions fighting it out for the NFC North crown and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs to watch.

Abbie's into sports, she understands. Her connection goes beyond the sideline at Tigers games too. She's currently dating an NBA 7-footer who is in his third year in the league.

Miss America Abbie Stockard is also an NBA WAG

The newly crowned Miss America is dating Walker Kessler. He played his college basketball at North Carolina before transferring to Auburn - smart move.

He's currently the starting center for the Utah Jazz and was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round, 22nd overall pick, in 2022. Two weeks after he was drafted, he was traded to Utah, where he's played his entire career up to this point.

After being named Miss Alabama over the summer, Abbie, who shares a birthday with Walker, wrote on Instagram - so you know they're official, "To the guy I get to share the same birthday with, happy birthday walk!🫶🏻 you get me like no other and make me feel like the most special girl ever! I love you!💙."

Go ahead and add NBA WAG to Abbie Stockard's resume, which now includes nursing student, cheerleader, Miss Alabama and Miss America. What a resume.

That doesn’t sound like someone who wants to run around telling people what they can and can’t say through social media censorship or cencorship, according to the folks running the pageant.

That sounds like the well-rounded resume of the Miss America 2025 winner. She's going to be wearing the crown for the next year, doing damage in the classroom and in the stands at Jazz games.