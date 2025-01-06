Miss America Contestant Says Social Media Needs More Censorship: It's A 'Must'

Leave it to the former Twitter worker to call for more social media censorship during a Miss America contest.

During Sunday night's Miss America contest, Miss Georgia, Lulu Louizaire ended up with the "Censorship" topic and couldn't wait to tell the country that MORE censorship is the answer to social media's ills.

According to Lulu's LinkedIn account, she was with the company until March 2023 when she was working as a Customer Success Specialist II. Lulu's job, according to her resume was to manage "a book of 100+accounts across the different verticals with a focus on government and causes."

Yeah, I'm not sure what that means.

Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter in October 2022.

"I worked for one of the leading tech companies at a time when it was so controversial and that was Twitter," Miss Georgia told the Miss America audience.

"I understand the hesitance with censorship in this community. But, as someone who has worked with government and cause-based accounts, I also understand the importance of censorship so that we can create a safe environment for Americans and for our children on social media."

"This is why social media platforms must implement censorship within their programs so that we can ensure we're creating a safe environment not only for Americans, but especially for children."

Would you trust Miss Georgia on the topic of ‘Censorship’ when the low-rent Miss America pageant organizers can't even spell ‘Cencorship’ correctly?

By now, you might have seen a ‘Cencorship’ photo from the pageant floating around the Internet. You probably thought it was a meme. A joke. A photoshop job.

So did I.

It's 100% spelled ‘CENCORSHIP’ behind Miss Georgia. It's on YouTube for the world to see.

To the luck of the United States, Miss Georgia did not win the 2025 Miss America crown. That honor went to Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard, who went from being an Auburn cheerleader to the top of the pageant world.

Americans react to Miss America contestant's argument that social media needs MORE censorship