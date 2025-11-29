Miss Allie Rae Is Pumped For The Vikings To Trot Out A New Starting QB, WWE Signs Track Star & It's Ryan's Day

How am I feeling this morning with Ohio State playing up north?

I'm feeling fine. Ryan Day went out and got a national championship last year after a total debacle and showed that there is a path to the ultimate goal even after losing to a rival. Look, college football wants to be the NFL. That means that the regular season matters, but it doesn't matter as much as it used to. Is it the end of the world if Ohio State loses today? No. Is it nice to go to Costco and not hear the people running Sample Saturday booths running their mouths about Michigan football? Yes. Would it be nice for Michigan fans to be sent packing to the Alamo Bowl or some other worthless bowl? Absolutely. Did I lose sleep last night like in years past? Not at all.

Based on the ticket prices for today's game — $180 gets you in the door right now on TickPick— fans are starting to realize that this is not the important game that it's been in the past. Yes, there's a snowstorm coming in and it's going to get dicey after the game, but there are still playoff implications at play here for Michigan. There are even $150 tickets flying off the shelves as I type.

The key today is simple: Can Ohio State stop Michigan's running game? If you give up 172 like last year, it's going to be tough to cover the -9.5 that Vegas has Ohio State favored by. Remember, Michigan won the time of possession 33 minutes to 26 a year ago. It was like watching paint dry. The last I checked, the O/U is somewhere around 42.5. For some reason, I just think it's going OVER. I'm going to say it's something around 30-24 Ohio State.

If you're an Ohio State fan, you might want to hear a pep talk from Woody Hayes this morning

Yes, this works.

Speaking of tickets, if you're not doing anything tonight and you're in downtown Detroit, they'll probably let you walk through the doors at Ford Field without a ticket

I saw this floating around earlier in the week.

Buckets of beer

— Lee D. in Tampa writes:

Your picture of the buckets of beer brought back a midwestern memory that I don't know if it still exists. Growing up in Illinois (far from Chicago), every community or local Catholic parish in the summer had what the locals called "picnics." This basically was a giant chicken fry with beer wagons parked outside with flowing draft beer (often Anheuser-Busch, pre InBev ownership).

Every weekend in the summer, somewhere in the county, some community or parish had a "picnic." When you were underaged, these places were a magnet to go get hammered without worrying about getting carded.

At these "picnics," they also sold buckets of beer. The buckets may have held a quart of beer. They literally were tin/aluminum buckets, albeit small buckets. Even had the wire handle like the buckets in your Friday Screencaps picture.

Once I left for college, never moved back home. Soon after college, moved out of state, finally finding my way to Florida. Outside of maybe once or twice, have never seen anyone sell buckets of beer outside of the area I grew up.

A few summers ago, went back to visit. My home parish still had a picnic (eventually Covid killed this particular parish's annual picnic). But no buckets. No draft beer. Only cans. Guessing it had something to do with Illinois being such a mommy/police state that the Chicago suburban soccer moms decided adults hundreds of miles away in southern Illinois aren't allowed to purchase beer in containers more than 24 oz. That's just a guess, though. Have no idea if it is illegal now in Illinois to sell buckets of beer.

(When I grew up, the old-timers used to talk about buying buckets of beer at one of the many local watering holes. Sometimes, a dad would send a kid back to the bar three or four blocks away to refill the bucket -- everyone knew everyone and if a kid tried to sneak in a bucket of beer for themselves along the way he/she would have hell to pay when they got home.)

Is there anywhere in our grand republic that still sells buckets of cold draft beer?

Hold up, you're not allowed to drink with professors now?

I had no idea that professors weren't allowed to drink with students. From my memory bank, this wasn't a problem in the late 1990s.

That is it this morning. All is calm in Ohio. Ryan Day has me way less stressed. It's time to have a nice Saturday.

