Miss Allie Rae Checks The Tire Pressure In Her Porsche & Salutes The USA, Paul Skenes' Hairline, Plus MEAT Dip

Game result: 11-9 L

Season record: 6-4

The bad: Screencaps Jr. (P) and his buddy (1B) running into each other on a routine pop-up where neither would back off the ball. Screencaps Jr. throwing the ball around as the chaos unfolded. My 2B unable to catch a ball thrown from the SS for a routine force play. Kids jerking around on the bench to the point where I had to say something more than once.



It was one of those nights. Thank god it wasn't hot and humid. I don't get paid enough for games like this where I have to parent and coach.

The good: Our catcher, Gravy, gunned down three base runners at second. It got to the point where the other team wasn't running with runners on first and third. And the runners weren't just out, they were out by three feet.

Daddy Ball Report: Screencaps Jr. hit a one-hopper off the fence in center that is marked as 275-feet for an inside-the-park HR. That was good, but it was a solo shot. Then, he gets up with the bases loaded and a 7-6 lead and strikes out with the bases loaded. In his final AB, he had 2nd and 3rd and popped up weakly to 3B. Then he goes out in the top of the 6th and struggles on the mound. 7-6 turns into 11-6 them and we're once again playing catch up in the bottom of the 6th.



The bat isn't consistent, and he's struggling with his composure on the mound when he runs into adversity. He has five more regular-season games to get back into a groove.

— Bruce in Decatur, IL reacts to my report on taking Screencaps Jr. to the Reds-Tigers game:

That pic of Screencaps II at the game is a GREAT photo. Blue sky with a few puffy clouds in a beautiful park and a smile that will last forever. That is one to print and keep forever.

‘Travel Ball’ that is legitimately TRAVEL ball

— Anonymous (the parent doesn't want any beef within the travel world) writes:

My son was asked to help out a friend's travel team. They are playing the PG world series and it's a 6-game minimum, so they need pitchers. Close to 100 teams from all over the country will be playing, including several teams ranked in the top 10 of 12U in the country.

This team is based out of Charlotte, NC. Look at where their hometowns are - just 1 kid from NC! I don't get it.

Kinsey:

Look how far we've come since the days when we all rooted for Trumball, CT and Chris Drury in the Little League World Series against Taipei. Take me back to those days when Little League teams from cities of less than 40,000 could take on all of China and win.

That's the romanticism I want out of my 12U baseball.

The power of Screencaps: Rosie Moore is FINALLY on a TV show

I received the following message from our old friend Rosie Moore who made her Screencaps debut years ago because she was out hunting for alligators in the middle of the night & modeling for liquor brands during the day. It was one of those combos that caught my attention and the rest is history.

— Rosie slid into my Instagram DMs to say:

You were one of the first people to help blow up my Instagram, and always said I needed a TV show. Anyways, my Netflix show is announced! Thank you for helping my page grow. Appreciate you.

Kinsey:

Yes, I asked Rosie to sit down with me when I get back from vacation to preview the show and talk about her career. Rosie jumped at the opportunity to chat with an Internet Big J like myself. Spoiler: Rosie survives this shark hunt. She's fine. Now we have to take this Netflix show to the top 10 so Rosie keeps getting more TV work.

Summer Book Recommendations Needed

No, I will not be reading a book over the next couple of weeks. I'll be golfing, but I know many of you will be at the lake, beach, cabin, beach house, your backyard, etc. and could use a book recommendation.

What are you currently reading? What's hot out there?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Ask Joe Anything

— Zach wonders:

Kinsey:

Hunter was drafted by the Jags, who need a shot in the arm. He's going to play both positions and I assume he'll return punts. He might not have 10 catches, but I have to believe Hunter's going to be on the field a ton.

Should I be worried about the Chinese spying on my house if I install a Ring camera?

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. says it will be fine:

Hope you had a great dad's day. I did a whole lotta nuttin, other than watch a buncha baseball & golf.

I do not have a doorbell camera, but not because I am opposed. I actually may get one soon as my alarm system is older and needs an upgrade. I am not worried about the Chinese hacking a doorbell camera anymore than I am worried about them knowing my furniture layout from my robot vacuum. I am eager to see if anyone responds with a real reason we should be concerned.

##################

That is it on this quiet mid-June Tuesday with many of you starting to go into summer mode. The heat is about to build across the U.S. and you're beginning to enjoy the patio life.

Enjoy.

For the rest of us, let's keep working hard. Head down. Head on a swivel. Let's go have a strong day.

