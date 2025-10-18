Miss Allie Rae Celebrates A Huge Minnesota Victory With A Content Dump, The U Fans Fight Each Other & MEAT!

Plus: Some are saying this is the best Bengals tweet ever?

I hope everyone got a chance to see a little bit of that Ohtani performance last night, which might be the greatest performance in MLB history

Is there even a debate?

Three solo home runs, six innings on the mound, gave up two hits and struck out 10.

I was lucky enough to be sitting in the man cave watching The U get help from the officials on a roughing the passer call as Ohtani unloaded what might be the prettiest home run in MLB history with his second solo blast.

The replays show the ball spin right into his bat as he golfs it out of Dodger Stadium after it takes on bounce on the back of the left-center concourse. I'm not sure if I'll ever get tired of watching that home run in slow-motion.

If your kids haven't seen it, please send them the video. It's absolute art. The weight shift. The balance. The swing. The reaction.

What a night for baseball.

Plus, now I'm not feeling so bad about the Reds getting beat in the Wild Card. At least they had that 2-0 lead in Game Two.

Meanwhile, over in the A.L., how about that ending?

Eugenio escapes Cincinnati and has a historic moment for Seattle to set up a Sunday night with Game 6 on one TV and Falcons-49ers on the other TV. Bijan and the Big Dumper. Penix and Vladdy.

I can't be the only guy out there right now loving where sports is at. We're getting action all over the place.

— John from SD says:

The U continues to be a joke. The refs and Louisville tried their best to give them the game (bad calls on both sides to be honest).



Why is the Golphers' field rushed after a 4-2 Minnesota team beats a then 5-1 team? Good thing the B1G doesn’t fine for this like the SEC.



Best advice you can give SC Jr for the race regarding the weather is: it’s the same weather for everyone. I tell my kid this every time before a race, especially when it’s hot here in SoCal.



Onto the UNC/Cal fiasco game tonight, sleep well and keep up the great work.

Kinsey:

Let's face it, kids rush the field so it's on their college social life resume. It's something to talk about when they live in suburbia at 35 and their neighbor has a patio party.

Now for the dad-vice. Minnesota students need to save the field rush for when it actually means something. You guys have dominated Nebraska lately.

It just feels good to prove that I still have something left in the tank

Look, I'll fully admit I haven't been on top of my game this year. There's been some stuff going on behind-the-scenes that has been a drag on my ability to be creative. My mind has been going in 50 different directions, but Friday morning, I was able to let this one fly and it has taken off.

I've had tweets do huge numbers this year. The sorority videos did great, and I ended up being attacked by The Atlantic and some other LIB outlet over that, which means I did something right, but it just feels nice to have a great sports tweet to prove I'm not washed up.

— Bob in Cincinnati, who is a Browns fan, is hurting:

The Flacco trade has to be the most Cleveland thing ever. I’m going to download FanDuel and ride the Bengals to the Super Bowl. I hate being a Browns fan…

Advice for Screencaps Jr. for his upcoming Ohio Junior High State Championship race with the forecast still calling for heavy rain, wind gusts to 50 mph and his first time running on a wet racecourse

Tomorrow is race day in Columbus.

— Deb in Marco Island stops by:

Tell your son to lace them up tight. If it gets real rainy, plus a lot of runners, the course will be muddy. Prepare to lose a shoe or two in the mud. And bring some towels to wipe the mud off and to sit on in the car to keep your car looking decent.

Rainy cross country is fun, though. The kids usually have a blast.

She's out of her damn mind if she thinks anyone in TNML would be caught dead mowing on Saturday

— Mike T. tried to ruin my Saturday morning with this one:

Stop and really think about this one

Screencaps reader spent the week in D.C. and came back with thoughts

— Jeff writes:

Observations from spending the last seven days in our nations capital:



1). Just saw this in the Amex lounge at National. Masked up older lady (probably my age) has plate in one hand and a paper napkin in the other hand. She is using the napkin to avoid direct contact with scooping utensils.

She wants a brownie, which is in an enclosed container.

She pulls the brownie handle open with napkin hand, but she can’t get a brownie out unless she holds the door open. She sets her plate down and with her bare hand grabs the tongs and uses them to get a brownie.

I’m trying real hard not to turn into a grumpy old man - but - a) why eat at a buffet if your germ scared? B) as soon as you’ve barehanded the tongs, you have basically touched everything else c) when you take your mask off to eat isn’t it exposure time? and d) brownies suck - they are at the bottom of dessert tree - right next to cheesecake.



2). Was walking on National Mall to see Washington Monument. Got to listen to a woman — I would guess in her late 20’s/early 30’s - walking and talking to her parents (assumed) about how mad she was at ESPN for spending 40 minutes talking about football and only five minutes talking about WNBA finals. This is just insane. Why did ESPN talk WNBA for five minutes?



3). Walked the campus of Georgetown University. Have to give those young people credit. Students were nice, pleasant and helpful. Hope for the future.



4) Observed in the lounge: four separate loungers with dogs and one dude getting escorted out by six security people. Not sure why.



5) Was privileged to see the changing of the guards at Arlington. Amazing. They asked for quiet and respect. A young couple had a toddler who loudly talked and commented on guard moves. "Why are they walking"? "Look, they have a gun". People - if you’re in a place of respect, and you have someone not handicapped who won’t be quite - it’s time to leave.



Lastly - every American should have to walk the National Mall and look at the monuments. So proud to be an American.

Kinsey:

I second that last part from Jeff. Fly into Reagan, take an Uber to the Lincoln Memorial — the Uber is like $20 — and start walking. Take your time. Go look at the Declaration of Independence at the National Archives.

Reminder: People are insane

That is it for this week. Let's get out there and pick those pumpkins, get those apples, get those Halloween decorations up and get dialed in for fall.

If you're heading to the Ohio junior high cross country state championships, buckle up. I'll see you there.

Have a great weekend.

