Soccer Host Miroslava Montemayor Has Sports Fans Gasping For Air

If you're in charge of hiring talent for TV shows in the United States, remember this name: Miroslava Montemayor.

The TNT Sports Mexico studio host is going viral around the world after wearing a top to work Tuesday night that had viewers gasping for air while just trying to watch a soccer match. The low-cut top is being lauded on multiple continents.

The natural reaction is to assume this is some sort of AI stunt. You're used to Instagram being inundated with AI women and you just assume Miroslava is just the latest bot. Guys, I have news for you: she's real!

The 35-year-old Montemayor, a former Mexican beauty pageant winner, even has a Wikipedia page where I learned that she's been broadcasting since 2014 and has even worked for the Spanish version of NFL Live. She even hosted the Spanish version of SportsCenter until leaving ESPN Mexico in 2019.

In other words, Montemayor has been entertaining Mexican sports fans for years.

Last night, this microphone veteran pretty much announced that she's ready for the call from American TV networks.

Netflix?

Amazon?

The networks claim they want to expand their reach, well, boys, it's time to step up and throw a contract on the table. Three-year deal. Miroslava Travels America. I want her working the Masters. I want her at the Kentucky Derby. Yes, of course, I want her at the Indy 500. Yes, soccer matches.

It feels like American TV is in a rut. ESPN has been forcing the same five female voices for years from now. We've heard enough from Holly Rowe.

Oh, here's an even better idea: Kick Marty Smith's Florida-Georgia Line hick ass to the curb and give Miroslava the mic to interview Tiger Woods during TGL.

Who says no to this besides the woke nerds who can't stand hot women on TV?

America has changed, nerds. Fun is back. Miroslava is the next piece to the puzzle.