Miranda Lambert's Boobs Rock Country Music Fans

Look, I know it's a college football Saturday. I know we've got a loaded slate of ballgames today, including some big showdown in Tuscaloosa.

I get it. I'm gonna be locked in, don't you worry.

But first, I've got to address what's currently going on in the country music world.

Miranda Lambert – the singer who usually lectures her audience on stage because they use phones during her shows – has the internet on high alert right now because she's seemingly decided to embrace having large boobs at *checks notes* … 40.

No time to start like the present, I say!

Miranda Lambert is entering a new phase

How about 40-year-old Miranda Lambert uncorking a couple heaters out of nowhere on the final Saturday of September? Didn't see it coming. Certainly wasn't on my Bingo card. Wild.

Look, I'm not the biggest Miranda fan. Her antics and lecturing and holier-than-thou crap at her concerts annoys the piss out of me.

Stuff like this:

Yeah, I mean, come on. Piss off, Miranda. I paid for this ticket. I'll take a damn nap the entire show if I want. My money, my rules. It's America, last I checked.

All that being said, I do respect game. And, clearly, Miranda Lambert has discovered her massive game at the ripe age of 40. The internet was quick to pick up on it this week, which I think will only drive Miranda further down this newly discovered rabbit hole.

Let's check out some of the comments!

Guurrrlll, you need a permit for those concealed weapons.

Okay… the girls are gurl’n!

Looking like a middle-age mom.

You’ve been batting 1000!

I could go on and on, but you get the picture. Country music fans are picking up what Miranda's putting down, and that means it's time to show her some respect on this beautiful early-Autumn Saturday.

Now that we've done our part, let's go out there and have a big day.