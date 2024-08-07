Photos Of Legendary Vegas Casino Empty And Gutted Are Out Of A Horror Film

More photos of The Mirage have hit the web, and the scene is jarring.

The legendary Sin City casino closed down in July, and it's scheduled to reopen in 2027 as the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas.

The Mirage closing its doors represents the end of an era. The opening in 1989 kicked off a trend of mega-resorts on The Strip.

Would the iconic vacation location look the same if Steve Wynn had never opened The Mirage? It's hard to say, but there's no doubt it changed the city forever. Now, it's just a memory.

More photos of The Mirage go viral.

A photo of The Mirage gutted and empty shortly after it closed its doors went mega-viral in July, and we now have more photos that show the depressing state of the once-glorious resort.

Popular Las Vegas influencer Jacob Orth (JacobsLifeInVegas on socials) shared several more photos of The Mirage in its current state, and just like the original photo, it looks like a scene out of "The Last of Us."

There's something about an old casino sitting completely empty that is downright eerie. As a Las Vegas travel veteran (I go at least once a year to Sin City), it's almost hard for me to wrap my brain around envisioning a resort sitting completely empty.

It's just not right! It should be bustling with life. It should be packed full of people making memories like it was just a few months ago.

Now, it looks like a great setting for a horror movie or a massive paintball tournament. Hosting a massive paintball tournament there prior to construction really getting started would be epic. I might make a trip all the way to Vegas just to play.

I'll be in Vegas in a very short amount of time (exact details remain classified for the time being), and I'm 100% walking past The Mirage just to see what it's like. Maybe I can even find a way to jump inside for a moment and snag some pictures of my own.

I have some great memories there from over the past several years, including getting the penthouse one year. Now, it's gone. Vegas is a fast moving train and the energy doesn't stop. All we can know is remember the fun times we had at The Mirage.

