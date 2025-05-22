America Tests Nuclear Missile Capabilities As Fears Of War With China Grow: WATCH

The United States reminded the world Wednesday night that our nuclear arsenal is ready to roll if needed.

There are growing fears of a potential conflict with China over a possible invasion of Taiwan. Military experts believe the window for an invasion opens in 2027.

The Chinese military is also rapidly expanding and modernizing. It's a serious cause for concern. Unlike what's happening in Ukraine and the Middle East, a war with China would be unlike anything the world has ever seen.

In order to make sure that doesn't happen, the United States has to maintain a strong deterrence, and that's exactly what it put on display Wednesday night.

United States military puts nuclear attack capabilities on display.

The United States military conducted a successful test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile. The Minuteman III carries nuclear warheads, and makes up the land portion of America's triad.

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Elora McCutcheon wrote the following, in part, about the test:

"In the dark hours of May 21, a flash of light split the night sky along California’s coast, marking the successful launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile during operational test Glory Trip 253: An operational test designed to verify the accuracy and reliability of the United States’ land-based nuclear deterrent.



Vandenberg’s 377th Test and Evaluation Group oversaw the test launch. It is the nation’s only dedicated ICBM test organization professionally executing tests that accurately measure the current and future capability of the ICBM force.



Behind the ignition that propelled the missile more than 4,200 miles from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., to a target in the Marshall Islands, were Airmen from Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, who played a critical role in ensuring the launch was a success."

You can see a video of the test launch below. It's pretty awesome.

The greatest way to have peace is to be so strong that nobody would dare mess with you. Firing a missile 4,200 miles around the world to the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean is a great way to remind the world of our capabilities.

It's also just one part of the triad. The other two are air and sea. We can also drop nuclear weapons from stealth bombers and launch missiles from submarines.

The submarines are the scariest part. They remain hidden in the ocean and just sit and wait for a potential strike order.

Let's hope we never get into a major conflict with China, but if it happens, there's no question our military stands ready to get the job done.