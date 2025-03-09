Millie Bobby Brown Reveals What Her Real Middle Name Is

Those of you who have watched "Stranger Things" know that Millie Bobby Brown plays a big role in the sci-fi show. What you likely didn’t know is that that’s not her real name.

In an interview with "Buzzfeed," Brown joined Chris Pratt to discuss their roles in the newly released film "Electric State." It was during this conversation that she revealed a rather interesting fact about her name - one that caught Pratt by surprise.

"My middle name is Bonnie," Brown said.

"Millie Bobby Bonnie Brown?" Pratt asked. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor thought that the new name was just an addition to the moniker everyone knows her by.

"No Bobby, it’s Millie Bonnie Brown," she replied. "I’ve never told anyone that. You heard it here first!"

Pratt was shocked by the news and of course asked her why she changed it. "Your middle name is Bonnie? But you just changed it to Bobby for…"

"For s---s and giggles," Brown said.

"For your stage name?" Pratt asked.

"Yes," Brown said as she laughed.

"Oh s---!" Pratt exclaimed.

Brown played it off as if she only changed it for a catchy stage name. However, there are rumors that she switched things up because of her father, Robert Brown ("Robert" to "Bobbie" is a natural progression). He and his wife, Kelly, were huge supporters of Brown and her desire to become an actress.

Regardless of why it happened, its a catchy name change and a cool trivia fact to know.

"Electric State" hits theaters on March 14, 2025.