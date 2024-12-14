Bone-Chilling Military Training Video Goes Viral, Will Terrify Bad Guys

An awesome military training video is going viral.

It's not a secret that I'm a big fan of military training videos. Content featuring American dudes getting after it never disappoints.

It's among the best content you'll find on the internet, and we have a great one to break down today.

Awesome CQB training video goes viral.

The popular Instagram page Forward Observations Group - definitely worth a follow if you like military content - shared a video of guys doing CQB, and it even involves a helicopter.

The background music had some people in the comments having flashbacks to SERE school. Check out the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If that video doesn't make your pulse rise, then I don't know what will. That's as good as it gets in terms of a great training video.

It's cinema. Great action sequences matched with bone-chilling music. Absolute perfection. This is a prime example of guys just being dudes.

It's also a blunt reminder that the bad guys don't have a chance. For those of you who don't know, CQB means gun fighting inside houses and compounds at very close range.

Generally speaking, our guys like to do it under night vision because it gives the operators a significant advantage, but make no mistake about it, they can go at breakneck speed whether they have night vision or not.

The bad guys can run, but they'll just die tired. Props to all the good guys out there taking care of business. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.