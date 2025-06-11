Miley Cyrus Spent A Ton Of Money On Drugs And This Is How She Covered it Up

Oh, Miley.

Former teenybopper-turned-outright-star Miley Cyrus, is coming clean about her past drug use and the tactics she used to hide it.

In an interview with The Ringer, the "We Can't Stop" star revealed the unique ways she would cover up the massive amount of drugs she was purchasing throughout the mid-2010s and even some of the nicknames she was using.

"To hide [my drug purchases] from my accountant, we called [the drugs] ‘vintage clothes." She would get these checks of thousands of dollars worth of vintage clothes," the now-sober Cyrus reflected, before then discussing how much money she was dropping on partying at the time.

MILEY PRIDES HERSELF FOR BEING SOBER THESE DAYS

"Every time she saw me, she'd be like, ‘Where's that $15,000 original John Lennon T-shirt that you bought?’" Miley continued. "I was like, ‘Ohhh, it's upstairs. Would you like some?"

See everyone - celebrities are just like us! The only difference is that Miley Cyrus is hiding $15K worth of drugs while you're trying to explain to your parents that they found "tobacco" rather than marijuana underneath your basement couch.

2015 MILEY CYRUS WAS SOMETHING…

Cyrus then went on to talk about drugs being her "biggest cost" in 2015 while writing her album "Dead Petz." She is now kind to herself as she continues her sober journey.

"I'm so glad I survived that time in my life. I would definitely not encourage anyone else to go this hard, but the fact that I got through it, I'm very glad I got to do it," Cyrus continued as she says she's maintained her sobriety in recent years despite having a brief relapse during COVID.

Throughout the interview, Miley referenced her drug use and how drugs were "super important" to the creative process of being able to release the album.

Fast-forward a decade and the sober Cyrus has just released her album "Something Beautiful," where she wasn't high on drugs but rather, high on life.

