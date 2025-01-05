Mike Zimmer's Maxim Model Girlfriend Announces Couple's Engagement

It's 2025 and love is alive and well. We have 68-year-old Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer and his 42-year-old Maxim model girlfriend Katarina Miketin to thank for that reminder.

We're just a few days into the new year and, despite the craziness and chaos, Miketin kicked off the weekend with a major announcement. She is engaged.

Zimmer wasn’t heading into the off-season without someone getting a ring. The season in Dallas didn’t play out as they had hoped, but that didn’t mean it had to be a complete loss.

After five years of dating, Zimmer popped the question. Miketin wrote on Instagram, "Five years ago they told us we needed to meet…God knew what He was doing. I thank Him for you, my best friend…so, of course… I said Yes!"

The announcement came with a highlight reel of the couple's relationship and a look at the enormous rock the old ball coach proposed with.

Mike Zimmer and Katarina Miketin are going to have a nice off-season no matter what

Zimmer had to have known she was the one back in 2022, when the Maxim Australia cover model suited up and went to battle for him. Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman was trashing him to everyone and anyone who would listen.

She wasn’t having it and there was no way Zimmer was jumping on social media at the time to fire back, so Miketin did it for him. She went straight at Spielman.

She said at the time, "What about the GM having a relationship with the organization? Not talking to your coach for three months? Rick, Back-peddling and ‘spin’ have always been your ‘game’. You should be embarrassed by your media blitz of, ‘it wasn’t my fault.'"

The arrangements to pick out a ring should have started right then. Miketin had what it took then, and apparently she still does. A down year isn’t going to keep these two crafty NFL vets down.

With Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's status in Dallas up in the air as the off-season approaches, there's no telling if Zimmer will be back or not. In either case, he and his fiancée are ending their season on a high note.