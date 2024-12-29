Mike McCarthy Might Go Into Head Coach Free Agency And, Improbably, Reunite With Aaron Rodgers

Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys lost again Sunday, this time in a 41-7 thrashing at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles that raised the volume on cries McCarthy be fired by Jerry Jones.

Except, Jerry Jones isn't going to be firing Mike McCarthy.

No Extension From Jerry Jones Yet

The Cowboys owner and general manager may very well want to hire a different head coach in 2025, but there would be no firing in the traditional sense because McCarthy's contract expires after the season. So the move by Jones would be to simply not renew McCarthy's contract.

But, you see, McCarthy's contract status also allows him to begin his own NFL coach free agency of sorts after his deal expires.

So, while the Cowboys may not be sure they want McCarthy back, the coach might equally decide he'd like to go elsewhere.

No one, by the way, is indicating definitively which way this is going to go.

Jones has been very complimentary of McCarthy and his coaching staff in recent weeks as the Cowboys won four of five games and generally played hard despite suffering a significant number of injuries.

But even amid those compliments, Jones didn't start negotiations to extend McCarthy's contract, per an NFL source.

McCarthy And Rodgers Again?

So … limbo in Dallas for now.

That doesn't mean that limbo will bleed beyond next week.

McCarthy's representation is intent on seeking options for the coach as multiple teams are looking for a head coach. And that might even lead – improbably – to a reunion with Aaron Rodgers.

The New York Jets, about to embark on a head coaching search, could be including an available McCarthy among their list of candidates. With 174 career victories and a Super Bowl championship to his name, McCarthy might even be the most accomplished coach they look at.

And, no, the interest wouldn't come because McCarthy has a history with Rodgers that dates back to the Green Bay Packers where they won that Super Bowl together. The interest, NFL executives believe, would come because McCarthy is simply an experienced, accomplished coach.

Those same attributes also have linked McCarthy to a possible interview with the New Orleans Saints, a team he served as the offensive coordinator from 2000-2004.

Cowboys Embarrassed By Eagles

And why would multiple teams that might be interested in McCarthy get a chance to land him in the first place?

Well, Sunday's loss to the Eagles was a very bad look for him and the Cowboys.

The Eagles not only showed how much better they currently are than the Cowboys but did it with some similar issues. That's because the Eagles, like the Cowboys, didn't have their starting quarterback for this game after Jalen Hurts was unable to clear the concussion protocol during the week.

That forced Philly to start backup Kenny Pickett. And he completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards, with one passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown, before leaving the game with rib issues that had bothered him throughout the week.

No worries, third-stringer Tanner McKee came into the game and threw two touchdown passes.

So the Cowboys, expected to make the playoffs and compete for the Super Bowl this season, will finish out of the playoffs and under .500.

That is the reason Mike McCarthy may have a chance to test coaching free agency.