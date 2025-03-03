Mike Myers Gets Roasted For His 'Canada Is Not For Sale' Shirt On SNL

Mike Myers and his silver hair are going viral after a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live where the legendary comedian played the role of Elon Musk, but that wasn't the only news from the show.

American citizen Myers made headlines during the credits when he made sure to show off his "Canada is not for sale" t-shirt as a direct shot at Donald Trump's plans to annex Canada and turn it into the 51st state.

Nobody said anything about buying it, Mike.

You're damn right social media lit up Sunday over the shirt. "Mike Myers lives in NYC with his American wife and American 3 kids? Mike sold his Canadian ass long ago," one Canadian Twitter analyst declared to a round of virtual applause that was met by woke Canadians who rallied for Mike.

"Myers strongly demonstrated his pride on being Canadian on an incredibly well-U.S. show. Where he lives now, where his wife is from or where his kids were born is irrelevant. He's Canadian. And he showed it to many millions," a Myers supporter fired back as this war of words escalated.

That's an interesting take considering what Myers said about the U.S. back in 2022 on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

"I love Washington D.C. I'm an American citizen now. Gratefully so," Myers said while Joe Biden was in office while also noting how fortunate he is to live in this country and call it home.

Let's get back into the Twitter response to Myers' shirt.

"Don't begrudge wealthy Canadians who leave for USA. I would do the same! Continuing to meddle in politics of a country you left at 20yo is beyond irksome, it's insane egomaniacal behaviour. Mike Myers lobbied for a clown to run our country and now he's Team Canada?! F off," Canadian Derek Braid responded on Twitter.

The Canadians were just getting warmed up.

"Mike Myers living in NYC says Canada is not for sale. Come back up here for a while Mike, I will show you around a bit, get you reaquainted with the place. Much of it has already been sold to India and China. You are out-of-touch," another Canuck tweeted.

In 2016, Mike Myers unequivocally announced he's a Justin Trudeau ‘fan’ who enjoys being Canadian even though he hasn't lived in Canada for decades

In a wild twist you never would've seen coming, Mike Myers, who, in 2022, shouted from the rooftops how happy he is to be an American citizen, announced in 2016 that he was a big Trudeau fan and noted that he loves the guy's "eloquence."

In another 2016 interview, a CBC reporter noted that Myers had moved away from Canada "33 years ago."

"We kinda thought you'd forgotten about us," the reporter told Myers as they sat down for an interview.

"No, quite the opposite," he shot back.

"There's nobody more Canadian than a Canadian who no longer lives in Canada," Myers added. "Alot of my friends in America accuse me of enjoying being Canadian. I do enjoy being Canadian. What's not to enjoy?"

So why leave, Mike? Eh?

Money. He had to work. This is where he had made many, many millions. He never returned to Canada once the money flowed. In October, Mike sold his NYC penthouse for $16.75 million. Based on our research, it doesn't look like Mike took the money and reinvested it into Canadian real estate.

"Mike Meyers literally sold out Canada and moved to the US. And he did it for nothing more than money," another Twitter analyst noted.

Canada might not be for sale (China is LOLing), but Mike Myers the comedian sure is.

