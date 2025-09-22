Defiant Mike Gundy Makes Hard-To-Believe Claim As Football Program Burns Down: WATCH

Mike Gundy wants everyone to know he's still having a lot of fun.

Oklahoma State's football team is racing off a cliff, and it's hard to see any fix to the situation. In fact, the Cowboys might be in the worst spot in major college football. It's either OSU or Wisconsin fighting for that spot at the moment, and I'd argue Gundy's squad has the edge.

The team is 1-2 with a blowout loss to Oregon and a stunning loss to Tulsa. At the same time, fans are erupting with rage, and everyone wants to know if Gundy's run in Stillwater has come to an end.

Mike Gundy claims he's still having fun.

It seems like a hellish situation, but that's not how Gundy is looking at it. In fact, he seems to have zero interest in stepping aside.

"I get it a lot too. Alright, so, I'll get people, the text messages, 'Man, you've done this all this time. You don't need this. You don't need that. What are you doing? Why are you doing this?' Okay? It is still fun for me," Gundy said with a straight face and a defiant tone when addressing the media during a Monday press conference.

You can watch Gundy's comments about 11 minutes into the video below, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's a lot to read into his comments, but there's way more to read into when it comes to his body language.

Does that look like a man who is having fun? Does that look like a man who is happy with his current situation? That looks like a man who feels like his back is against the wall as the empire he built crumbles before his very eyes.

The last two games against P4 opponents - Oregon this year and Colorado to end 2024 - resulted in being outscored 121-3.

If Mike Gundy is having fun doing that, then I'd love to know what it takes to bring the man down into the trenches.

He's clearly got a more upbeat spirit than I do.

Gundy has turned into arguably the most fascinating story in college football as his fate hangs in the balance. Will he lose his job or survive his current situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.